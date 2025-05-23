Kirkstone Metals poised to trade on TSX Venture Exchange

Share this article

Dunbar Metals Corp. [DMC-CSE] has received confirmation from the TSX Venture Exchange that the company’s common shares will commence trading on the TSX-V at the market open on May 23, 2025. Prior to having its shares listed on the TSX-V, the company will change its name to Kirkstone Metals Corp. [KSM-TSXV]. Its trading symbol on the TSX-V will be KSM.

Back in November, 2024, Dunbar said it had completed its initial public offering of 10 million common shares priced at 10 cents each for gross proceeds of $1.0 million. On closing of the IPO, a total of 19.05 million common shares were issued and outstanding.

In connection with the listing of the shares on the TSX-V, the company has submitted a request to voluntarily delist its shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange. The CSE delisting is expected to take effect at the close of trading on May 22, 2025.

The shares were unchanged at 13 cents Wednesday.

Dunbar is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company currently holds a 100% interest in the mineral claims covering 7,000 hectares and known as the Gorilla Lake uranium property, located in Northern Saskatchewan’s Northern Mining District within the renowned Athabasca Basin. The project is subject to a royalty obligation and lies within the Carswell meteorite impact structure, an area known for its significant uranium potential.

The Carswell Anomaly has been the subject of significant exploration activity since the early 1950s. The Cluff Lake Mine, which also lies within the Carswell anomaly, produced over 62 million pounds of uranium concentrate during its operation from 1979 to 2002.

The operation consisted of two underground mines, four open pit mines, a tailings management facility, and mill and other support facilities.

The phase 1 exploration program at the property consists of geological mapping, prospecting and geochemical sampling based on the anomalies identified by the company’s HeliTEM survey and integration with other available data sets.

Back in its November, 2024 press release, Dunbar said it had commissioned Grander Exploration to complete a comprehensive investigation of datasets from historic airborne surveys, ground geophysics, prospecting and diamond drilling. The purpose of the contemplated investigation will be to guide future exploration activities to unlock the potential of the Gorilla Lake project.

The company’s secondary objective is to locate and develop other economic precious and base metals properties of merit.

Dunbar President and CEO Mark Ferguson brings a wealth of experience to the resource sector, having served as a director and officer for numerous publicly traded companies. He is currently the CEO and director of Arbor Metals Corp. [ABR-TSXV, 432-FWB], Bedford Metals Corp. [BFM-TSXV, 08D-ISIN], and IDG Holdings Inc.

