Klondike Gold samples up to 60.7 g/t gold at Dominion Target, Yukon

Klondike Gold Corp. [TSXV-KG; OTCQB-KDKGF; FSE-LBDP] reported 2023 rock sampling and mapping results from the Dominion target on the 100%-owned Klondike District Property in the Dawson mining district, Yukon, Canada.

Highlights: Dominion target rock grab samples assay gold up to 60.7 g/t gold (1.95 oz/ton gold) and silver up to 1,080 g/t silver (34.7 oz/ton silver) with anomalous tellurium (10.2 g/t Te).

Three major parallel shear zones/thrusts were mapped with each traceable over a 2 km length. These structures control emplacement of gold mineralization.

Peter Tallman, President and CEO, stated; “Our team has made new gold discoveries in outcrop following” implementation of several upgrades to our exploration models including re-characterization of lithologic units and new structural ideas. It is exciting and energizing to use exploration concepts that work globally in productive orogenic gold belts to re-evaluate drill targets in the Klondike with new prospecting and mapping views and find visible gold in each of them. These targets are distributed over the 50 km strike length of the Property which provides a scale of the gold district that Klondike Gold owns and is systematically exploring.”

Detailed mapping and rock sampling was conducted at the Dominion gold target over a 3.5 km by 1.5 km area located 20 km southeast of mineral resources estimated at the Lone Star and Stander Zones within the central-east portion of the Property.

Assay results for 81 rock samples of quartz veins and local host rocks have been received. Approximately half of these samples were of outcrop or subcrop quartz veins visually containing coarse pyrite, a telluride mineral, and locally with galena and native sulphur.

Seven ‘highlight’ outcrop samples within the Dominion target area assayed gold between 15.1 g/t Au (0.48 oz/ton Au) and 60.7 g/t Au (1.95 oz/ton Au), silver between 10 g/t Ag to 684 g/t Ag, and tellurium between 2.5 g/t Te to 10.2 g/t Te.

A total of 48 samples contained anomalous gold above 0.1 g/t Au, anomalous silver from 2 g/t Ag to a high of 1,080 g/t Ag, and anomalous tellurium above 0.2 g/t Te.

Mapping identified three parallel major shear zones / thrusts characterized by the presence of entrained graphite and ultramafic rocks each traceable in surface outcrops for 2 km. These shear zones are interpreted to control distribution of localized gold-bearing shear veins and related extensional sheeted veins along the 2 km of their strike length examined by mapping. Structural controls to gold mineralization have not previously been characterized at the Dominion target or elsewhere in the Klondike District.

This systematic mapping / sampling survey is part of a broader 2023 effort to assess structural controls in gold target areas to distinguish areas of gold mineralization with tonnage potential from smaller localized showings. Rock sampling with mapping results from Gold Run, Stander East, and other targets mapped during this effort are pending. The company in 2023 completed 25 diamond drill holes testing targets including the Gold Run target, Stander Zone mineral resource area, and Gay Gulch Showing among other targets. Assays for the 2023 drill hole program are pending.

The Klondike District Gold Project targets gold associated with district scale orogenic faults along the 55-km length of the famous Klondike Goldfields placer district. Multi-km gold mineralization has been identified at both the Lone Star Zone and Stander Zone, among other targets.

The company has identified a Mineral Resource Estimate of 469,000 Indicated and 112,000 Inferred gold ounces, a milestone first for the Klondike District. The company is focused on exploration and development of its 727 km2 property accessible by scheduled airline and government-maintained roads located on the outskirts of Dawson City, Yukon, within the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in First Nation traditional territory.

