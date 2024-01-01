Kobo Resources drills 21.5 metres at 1.14 g/t gold and 20.0 metres at 1.41 g/t gold at the Jagger Zone, Côte d’Ivoire

Share this article

Kobo Resources Inc. [TSXV: KRI] is pleased to announce additional diamond drill results from the ongoing exploration program at its 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire, Africa. Results from the Jagger Zone continue to confirm broad zones of mineralization and extend the footprint of gold-bearing structures along strike and at depth.

Diamond Drill Results – Highlights from Jagger Zone: KDD0081

8.0 metres at 2.13 g/t gold from 140.0 metres, including 2.0 metres at 7.00 g/t gold from 140.0 metres.

KDD0082: 30.0 m at 0.64 g/t Au from 128.0 m, including 10.25 m at 0.80 g/t Au, from 128.0 m and 2.0 m at 1.90 g/t Au from 143.0 m.

KDD0083: 7.0 m at 1.18 g/t Au from 123.0 m; 6.0 m at 2.07 g/t Au from 138.0 m, including 1.0 m at 8.47 g/t Au from 64.0 m; 7.3 m at 1.63 g/t Au from 95.0 m.

KDD0084: 8.0 m at 1.41 g/t Au from 88.0 m; 21.5 m at 1.14 g/t Au from 106.0 m, including 4.0 m at 1.98 g/t Au from 106.0 m, 4.0 m at 1.27 g/t Au from 115.0 m, and 1.5 m at 4.93 g/t Au from 126.0 m.

KDD0085: 20.0 m at 1.41 g/t Au from 106.0 m, including 5.0 m at 3.70 g/t Au from 121.0 m and including 2.0 m at 8.47 g/t Au from 123.0 m.

Edward Gosselin, CEO and Director of Kobo commented: “These latest results reinforce the scale and continuity of gold mineralisation at the Jagger Zone. We are encouraged by the width and tenor of the intercepts, which continue to validate our structural model and further support our systematic exploration approach at Kossou. With drilling still underway across our other high-priority targets, we are well-positioned to advance Kossou toward its maiden resource estimate next year as our exploration work continues.”

Results from seven diamond drill holes (KDD0080 to KDD0086), completed on sections JZ 525 to JZ 725 within the Jagger Zone, have been received and continue to expand the company’s understanding of this highly prospective target.

Gold mineralization is hosted within and along the contacts of quartz feldspar porphyry and diorite intrusions, as well as within sheared contacts of basaltic massive and pillowed flow units. These structures define significant, laterally and vertically continuous gold-bearing zones that are traceable along strike and down dip. Notably, wide mineralized intervals in hole KDD0084, including 8.0 metres at 1.41 g/t gold from 88.0 metres and 21.5 metres at 1.14 g/t gold from 106.0 metres, demonstrate the presence of multiple stacked gold zones across the broader Jagger Shear Zone.

On section JZ 700, gold mineralization continues to demonstrate strong continuity and consistent geological associations observed in earlier drilling. Notable intercepts include 20.0 metres at 1.41 g/t gold from 106.0 metres, including 5.0 metres at 3.70 g/t gold, and 7.0 metres at 1.20 g/t gold from 154.0 metres. These results support the broader interpretation of the Jagger Shear Zone as a robust, multi-zone gold system and correlate well with previously reported drill holes and surface trench KTR030a.

Gold mineralization at Kossou is hosted within a N-S trending, steeply west-dipping deformation corridor associated with the regional Contact Zone Fault, which separates basaltic volcanic flows from volcano-sedimentary rocks. Within this corridor, the Jagger Shear Corridor, brittle-ductile shear zones act as the primary structural controls on gold emplacement, particularly where lithological contrasts occur between basaltic units and intrusive rocks, including diorite and quartz-feldspar porphyry dykes.

At the Jagger Zone, the main shear system is developed within a zone approximately 70-metre wide and is closely associated with intrusive contacts. Drill core analysis has identified multiple quartz vein generations related to mineralization. The V1 vein set consists of quartz veins and veinlets parallel to the S1 foliation, commonly occurring within the main shear zones and bearing gold. The dominant mineralized structures, however, are V2A veins, which trend west-northwest to northwest and are prominent both within and adjacent to the shears. A secondary vein set, V2B, is characterized by sub-horizontal hairline fractures and veinlets, which carry only sporadic gold mineralisation.

Drilling to date indicates that gold mineralization pinches and swells along strike and at depth, consistent with structurally controlled orogenic gold systems commonly found within the Birimian terrane of West Africa.

An accurate dip and strike and controls of mineralization are unconfirmed at this time and the true width of mineralization are unconfirmed at this time. Drill holes are planned to intersect mineralized zones perpendicular to interpreted targets. All intercepts reported are downhole lengths.

Kobo Resources has a new gold discovery in Côte d’Ivoire. The 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region’s largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

With over 15,000 metres of diamond drilling, nearly 5,900 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling, and 5,900 metres of trenching completed since 2023, Kobo has made significant progress in defining the scale and prospectivity of its Kossou’s Gold Project.

Exploration has focused on multiple high-priority targets within a 9+ km strike length of highly prospective gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies, with drilling confirming extensive mineralization at the Jagger, Road Cut, and Kadie Zones.

The latest phase of drilling has further refined structural controls on gold mineralization, setting the stage for the next phase of systematic exploration and resource development.

Beyond Kossou, the company is advancing exploration at its Kotobi Permit and is actively expanding its land position in Côte d’Ivoire with prospective ground, aligning with its strategic vision for long-term growth in-country.

