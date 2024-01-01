Kobo Resources drills 4.3 g/t gold over 5 metres at Kossou Project, Ivory Coast

Share this article

Kobo Resources Inc. [TSXV-KRI] reported additional strong gold assay results from its inaugural diamond drill program at the company’s 100%-owned Kossou gold project, located in Ivory Coast, West Africa.

Diamond drill hole highlights: KDD0016 returned two metres at 7.26 g/t gold from 75 metres. KDD0017 returned five metres at 4.30 g/t gold from 178 metres, including one metre at 20 g/t gold from 178 metres.

KDD0018 returned 11.0 metres at 1.13 g/t gold from 54 metres, including three metres at 3.11 g/t gold from 62 metres and three metres at 1.93 g/t gold from 104 metres, including one metre at 5.10 g/t gold from 104 metres.

Edward Gosselin, CEO, commented: “These latest assay results from our inaugural diamond drill program at the Kossou gold project are a strong testament to the potential of one of Kobo’s key targets, the Road Cut zone. The strong gold intersections from three additional holes, including five metres at 4.30 g/t Au (including one m at 20.00 g/t Au), 11 metres at 1.13 g/t gold and two m at 7.26 g/t gold, confirm the presence and strength of the gold shear zone at the Road Cut zone, especially at the southern end of the target. The deeper hits from drill hole KDD0017 have intersected a previously untested shear zone and highlight the depth and continuity of mineralized structures underlying the gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly at the Road Cut zone.”

He continued: “These findings support our previous 2023 drill results and strengthen our confidence in the project’s overall potential, laying the groundwork for future diamond drilling initiatives. Our exploration efforts in Cote d’Ivoire continue to return strong gold assay results and we look forward to initiating a second round of diamond drill this year.”

An accurate dip and strike and controls of mineralization are unconfirmed at this time and the true width of mineralization are unconfirmed at this time. Drill holes are planned to intersect mineralized zones perpendicular to interpreted targets. All intercepts reported are downhole distances.

Kobo Resources is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling new gold discovery in Ivory Coast. The company’s 100-per-cent-owned Kossou gold project is located approximately 20 kilometres northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region’s largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

The company is drilling to unlock the potential size and scale of Kossou within a 9-km-plus strike length of highly prospective gold in soil geochemical anomalies with excellent rock and trench sampling results. The company completed approximately 5,900 metres of RC drilling and approximately 5,400 metres of trenching in 2023 and has completed 4,368 metres of diamond drilling to date in 2024.

Significant gold mineralization has been identified at three main targets within a 300-metre wide, two-plus-km-long, pervasively altered structural corridor defining a potentially large mesothermal gold system.

