Kobo Resources drills 4.83 g/t gold over 7.0 metres at Jagger Zone at Kossou Gold Project, Cote d’Ivoire

Kobo Resources Inc. [TSXV: KRI] reported first results from its resumed 2024 diamond drilling program at the 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project, Cote d’Ivoire, West Africa. The results confirm significant mineralization at the Jagger Zone, including 7.0 metres at 4.83 g/t gold, further expanding the high-grade potential of this high prospective target.

First results from resumed 2024 diamond drilling campaign at Kossou Gold Project included 7.0 metres at 4.83 g/t gold from 230.0 metres, including 4.0 metres at 7.84 g/t gold from 232.0 metres and 6.0 metres at 1.62 g/t gold from 291.0 metres.

The Jagger Zone continues to show strong potential for high-grade gold mineralization, with the target remaining open at depth.

Edward Gosselin, CEO and Director, commented: “The results from our initial hole of our resumed 2024 10,000 m diamond drilling campaign are very encouraging, intersecting 7.0 metres at 4.83 g/t gold at the Jagger Zone, a highly prospective gold target at Kossou. This reinforces the significant potential of the Jagger Zone, where mineralization remains open at depth.”

He continued: “Our exploration program is progressing as planned, and with several high-priority targets still to be tested, we are optimistic about further expanding mineralization across our key gold target zones. These strong early results set a solid foundation as we continue to unlock the value of Kossou for our shareholders.”

KDD0026 was drilled to test for the depth extension of gold mineralization at the Jagger Zone on section JZ700 beneath reverse circulation (RC) holes KRC008 and KRC009 and diamond drill holes KDD0001 – 19.0 m at 2.82 g/t Au, including 3.7 m at 11.82 g/t Au) and KDD0021 – 14.0 m at 2.90 g/t Au.

KDD0026 undercut KDD0021 by approximately 50 metres and further delineated a broad zone of sheared volcanics, showing moderate to strong silicification and accompanying sericite-chlorite-carbonate-tourmaline alteration with disseminated pyrite and quartz/quartz-carbonate veins and veinlets. Within this broad shear structure, key high-grade gold zones reported correspond to the more intense shearing and alternation. Several other zones of anomalous gold mineralization were encountered down hole correlating to zones of additional shearing and alteration.

The Jagger Shear has now been drilled to a depth of approximately 150 metres below surface and remains open to depth. Drilling continues at the site with holes planned to continue exploring the core of the Jagger Zone at similar depths and to also test a 300 m gap in drilling south of section JZ700.

Planned holes will also test beneath RC holes drilled in 2023, including KRC015 that returned 6.0 m at 4.31 g/t Au and KRC020 that returned 18.0 m at 0.60 g/t Au amongst others up to 500 m south of the current drill section.

An accurate dip and strike and controls of mineralization are unconfirmed at this time and the true width of mineralization are unconfirmed at this time. Drill holes are planned to intersect mineralized zones perpendicular to interpreted targets. All intercepts reported are downhole distances.

The ongoing 10,000-metre diamond drill program at Kossou will focus on key gold targets, including the Jagger, Road Cut, and Kadie Zones, with the first ever diamond drilling being conducted at the Contact Zone. The program aims to confirm and extend known mineralization, while testing new parallel structures identified through previous work.

Kobo Resources is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling new gold discovery in Côte d’Ivoire. The 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region’s largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

The company is drilling to unlock the potential size and scale of Kossou within 9+ km strike length of prospective gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies with excellent rock and trench sampling, as well as drill results. Significant gold mineralization has been identified at three main targets within a 300 m wide, 2+ km long, pervasively altered structural corridor defining a potentially large orogenic gold system.

In 2023, the company completed approximately 5,900 metres of reverse circulation drilling and 5,400 metres of trenching, alongside 4,368 metres of diamond drilling in 2024. Moving forward, the company plans to conduct an additional 10,000 metres of core diamond drilling during the remainder of 2024 at key targets at the Kossou Gold Project.

The company also plans on additional exploration on its Kotobi Permit and pending approval for over 600 km2 of prospective ground as part of its strategic efforts to expand its footprint in Côte d’Ivoire.

