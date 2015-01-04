Kobo Resources drills 5.16 g/t gold over 11 metres at Kossou, Ivory Coast

Share this article

Kobo Resources Inc. [TSX.V-KRI] has intersected high-grade gold mineralization in initial trenching at the Kadie zone and additional broad intersections at Jagger zone as part of the continuing exploration program at its 100%-owned Kossou gold project, located in Ivory Coast, West Africa.

Highlights: KTR036 returned 5.16 g/t gold over 11 metres, including 12.92 g/t gold over 4 metres (Kadie Zone). KTR043 returned 1.83 g/t gold over 68 metres, including 8.20 g/t gold over 9 metres and 42.75 g/t gold over 2 metres (Jagger Zone).

This past month, Kobo’s structural geology expert, Dr. Ghislain Tourigny, Ph.D., has been completing detailed structural mapping across of Kossou, including the Jagger, Road Cut and Kadie Zones

Dr. Tourigny Ph.D. continues to provide critical structural insight as he works with our team to further define the structural setting and controls on gold mineralization of key targets at Kossou.

Edward Gosselin, CEO and Director of Kobo commented: “The positive results at the Jagger Zone and new discoveries at the Kadie Zone are very exciting and confirm our interpretation that the property contains a large mineralized system. Our exploration team continues to follow a well-defined exploration strategy at Kossou: identify strong gold anomalies in soil, conduct trenching work to better understand the geology of the target, and conclude with drilling activities.”

He continued: “According to our early drill results, our targeting of soil geochemical anomalies has been highly effective, and the Kadie Zone is likely to become a significant new drill target in the future. As additional mineralized trenches are exposed across the property, we are gaining a better understanding of the structural controls of high-grade mineralization. We plan to commence an initial diamond drill program at the Kadie Zone and additional drilling at the Jagger, and Road Cut Zones as soon as possible.”

The Kadie Zone was identified through initial soil geochemistry efforts and was the subject of more recent detailed soil geochemistry as part of the company’s ongoing exploration efforts at Kossou.

Based on the initial encouraging results, the company completed six trenches across three soil anomalies and early trench sampling results have yielded excellent gold results. The results from the first two trenches have identified high-grade gold mineralization in a set of quartz veins oriented NW-SE. Trench KTR036 intersected two broad zones of mineralization averaging 1.27 g/t gold over 11 metres and a second higher grade zone of 11 metres averaging 5.16 g/t gold.

The combined strike length of the soil anomalies associated with the Kadie Zone is approximately 750 m, making it a significant drill target for future exploration and development.

Jagger Zone: Following the high-grade gold mineralization reported in trench KTR028 (6.42 g/t Au over 29 m) and in recent reverse circulation drillholes, trenches KTR042 and KTR043 were excavated 25 metres to the north and south to better understand the structural controls to the high grade zones.

Trench KTR042 returned 1.74 g/t gold over 21 metres, including 2.20 g/t over 16 metres and 3.91 g/t over 7 metres. As recorded previously, a second zone within the trench returned 0.72 g/t gold over 26 metres.

Trench KTR043 located 50 metres south of KTR042 intersected the same shear zone and featured 1.83 g/t gold over 68 metres, including a high-grade zone returning 6.81 g/t gold over 11 metres.

Preliminary work has confirmed significant gold concentrations in three principal vein orientations: in veins parallel to the north-south trending and steeply west dipping regional shear zone; in subvertical east-west extension veins (quartz-carbonate-pyrite); and in west-north-west to north-west extension veins that have similar mineralogy and structural/textural features as the east-west veins.

The total strike length of the Jagger Zone, including untested geochemical anomalies, now stands at 1.85 km and remains the primary target of the company’s ongoing 2023 drill program.

Trench work remains ongoing with seven additional trenches completed with rock samples current being assayed and results expected soon.

Following the retirement of Gilles Couture, the company appointed Carmelo Marelli as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Kobo Resources is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling new gold discovery in Cote d’Ivoire, one of West Africa’s most prolific and developing gold districts, hosting several multi-million-ounce gold mines. The company’s 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to Perseus Mining’s Yaoure Gold Mine, one of the region’s largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

