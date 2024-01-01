Kobo Resources posts more high-grade assays, Kossou Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire

Share this article

Kobo Resources Inc. [TSXV: KRI] reported additional high-grade gold intercepts from the ongoing 10,000+ metre diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire, Africa. Notable intercepts include 10.0 metres at 4.57 g/t gold at the Road Cut Zone and 3.0 metres at 6.17 g/t gold at the Jagger Zone, reinforcing the high-grade strength and continuity of these key gold targets.

With drilling now completed at the Jagger Zone, both drill rigs are now focused on completing the Company’s drill program at the Road Cut and Contact Zones, further defining their structural and mineralization potential.

Edward Gosselin, CEO and Director of Kobo commented: “These latest results further highlight the strong gold potential at Kossou, with key intercepts reinforcing both grade continuity and scale at the Road Cut and Jagger Zones. Notably, 10.0 m at 4.57 g/t Au at the Road Cut Zone and 3.0 m at 6.17 g/t Au at the Jagger Zone continue to validate our geological model and support ongoing exploration efforts.”

He continued: “As we near completion of our 10,000+ m drill program, our focus is shifting toward further defining the Road Cut and Contact Zones in this final phase. Importantly, early results could suggest geological similarities between the Road Cut and Jagger Zones, which merit further exploration to assess potential structural connections between these high priority targets. We remain committed to systematically advancing Kossou as a significant gold asset in Côte d’Ivoire and look forward to unlocking further value through continued exploration in 2025.”

Kobo Resources is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling new gold discovery in Côte d’Ivoire, one of West Africa’s most prolific and developing gold districts, hosting several multi-million-ounce gold mines. The 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region’s largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

The company is drilling to unlock the potential size and scale of Kossou within 9+ km strike length of highly prospective gold in soil geochemical anomalies with excellent rock and trench sampling, as well as drill results. Significant gold mineralization has been identified at three main targets within a 300 m wide, 2+ km long, pervasively altered structural corridor defining a potentially large orogenic gold system. In 2023, the company completed approximately 5,900 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling and 5,400 metres of trenching, alongside 11,507 metres of diamond drilling in 2024. Moving forward, the Company is completing the remainder of its 10,000 metres of core diamond drilling program by the end of January 2025 at key targets at the Kossou Gold Project. The company also plans on additional exploration on its Kotobi Permit and pending approval for over 600 km2 of prospective ground as part of its strategic efforts to expand its footprint in Côte d’Ivoire.

Share this article