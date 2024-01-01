Kobo Resources posts strong gold intercepts at Jagger Zone, Kossou Project, Côte d’Ivoire

Share this article

Kobo Resources Inc. [TSXV: KRI] reported strong gold intercepts from the Jagger Zone at its 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Results from four additional diamond drill holes confirm continued gold mineralization at depth on this prospective target, supported by significant intercepts of 2.0 metres at 15.99 g/t gold (eastern margin of the Kadie Zone), 8.0 metres at 3.72 g/t Au and 14.0 metres at 1.53 g/t Au.

Every drill hole intersected significant gold mineralization at depth. KDD0027– 2.0 m at 5.92 g/t Au from 186.0 m and 11.0 m at 0.85 g/t Au from 196.0 m, including 8.0 m at 1.09 g/t Au from 196.0 m.

KDD0028 – 2.0 m at 15.99 g/t Au from 8.0 m (eastern margin of the Kadie Zone), 14.0 m at 1.53 g/t Au from 169.0 m, including 9.0 m at 2.26 g/t Au from 174.0 m and 12.0 m at 0.71 g/t Au from 220.0 m and 8.0 m at 3.72 g/t Au from 313.0 m, including 2.0 m at 8.31 g/t Au from 315.0 m.

KDD0029 – 6.0 m at 1.52 g/t Au from 127.0 m and 6.0 m at 1.48 g/t Au from 194 m. KDD0030 – 5.0 m at 2.24 g/t Au from 179.0 m.

Base Camp nearing completion at Kossou, with plans to mobilize a second drill in the coming weeks to accelerate the 2024 diamond drill program.

Edward Gosselin, CEO and Director, commented: “Our latest diamond drill results continue to underscore the strength of the Jagger Zone, with mineralization showing the potential for continuity at depth. Recent drilling has yielded solid intercepts, including 8.0 metres at 3.72 g/t Au, and 14.0 metres at 1.53 g/t Au, confirming the expanding and high-grade potential of this target. In addition, we intersected a notable 2.0 m at 15.99 g/t Au along the eastern margin of the Kadie Zone, further highlighting the potential for higher grade mineralization in this area.”

He continued: “As we near completion of our base camp and prepare to mobilize a second drill, we are well-positioned to accelerate the pace of our diamond drill program for the remainder of 2024. We are excited by the progress made to date and look forward to unlocking more value at the Kossou Gold Project for our shareholders.”

Drilling at the Jagger Zone continues to target its core, with recent results confirming strong down-dip continuity of gold mineralization along the well-defined Jagger Shear Zone. These results support the potential for further expansion of this prospective target.

Diamond drill hole KDD0027, targeting section JZ650 of the Jagger Zone, intersected multiple mineralized zones, including 2.0 m at 5.92 g/t Au from 8.0 metres and 11.0 m at 0.85 g/t Au from 196.0 m, with 8.0 m at 1.09 g/t Au. The deepest intercepts, approximately 165 m below surface, confirm the continuity of mineralization and alteration seen in the company’s previous, shallower drilling, further reinforcing a continuation of mineralization at depth.

Diamond drill hole KDD0028 was drilled to test the depth extension on Jagger Zone section JZ600 and successfully intersected key mineralized zones, consistent with the Company’s previous drilling efforts in this area. Highlighted intercepts include 2.0 metres at 15.99g/t Au from 8.0 m, confirming gold mineralization at the easternmost extent of the Kadie Zone, located west adjacent to the Jagger Zone target.

Additional drilling is planned in this area as part of the ongoing diamond drilling campaign. Other significant intercepts include 14.0 m at 1.53 g/t Au from 169.0 m, with a higher-grade zone of 9.0 m at 2.26 g/t Au from 174.0 m, and 12.0 m at 0.71 g/t Au from 220.0 m. Two smaller zones, 2.0 m at 1.50 g/t Au and 2.0 m at 1.86 g/t Au, represent the main Jagger Shear structure as defined in previous drilling. These intercepts confirm the continuity of the Jagger Shear Zone and align well with the results reported from KDD0023.

Diamond drill hole KDD0028 was extended to a depth of 347.45 m to follow up on two mineralized zones previously drilled in KDD0023, located approximately 50 m east of the defined Jagger Shear Zone. These zones are considered part of a parallel structure of interest. This strategy was validated with a strong intercept of 8.0 m at 3.72 g/t Au from 313.0 m, including 2.0 m at 8.31 g/t Au from 315.0 m. This correlates with a previously untested weak gold-in-soil anomaly, confirming significant new mineralization that will be followed up in the ongoing drilling campaign. The near right angle intercept of the shear zone structures indicate that drilling is well oriented with respect to the primary Jagger Shear Zone.

Results from diamond drill hole KDD0029 on Jagger Zone section JZ550 and diamond drill hole KDD0030 on section JZ500 continue to demonstrate broad zones of strong gold mineralization within the Jagger Shear Zone. Notably, KDD0030 shows strong correlation with previous reverse circulation (RC) drilling from the 2023 program, further confirming that the zone remains open to the north.

Drilling at the Jagger Zone is ongoing, with current focus on structures south of section JZ700, where results from several holes are pending.

An accurate dip and strike and controls of mineralization are unconfirmed at this time and the true width of mineralization are unconfirmed at this time. Drill holes are planned to intersect mineralized zones perpendicular to interpreted targets.

The company drilled 2,482 metres to date as part of its 10,000-metre diamond drilling program at the Kossou Gold Project in 2024, which is targeting key zones including Jagger, Road Cut, Kadie, and the Contact Zones. Construction of the new base camp at Kossou is nearing completion, which will further support the efficiency of ongoing operations as it mobilizes a second drill to accelerate the pace of the 2024 drilling campaign.

As the company continues to progress with its exploration efforts, drilling is proceeding south of the reported results to further extend gold mineralization. Additional holes are also planned north of the current drill area. The rig will then move to selected targets on the Road Cut Zone and Kadie Zone to follow-up on previously reported results from the 2023 RC program and the first stage of the 2024 diamond drill program. The Contact Zone will also be tested with diamond drilling as part of the current program. Additional results are expected in the coming weeks.

The company’s 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region’s largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

