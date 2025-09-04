Kobo Resources to drill Kossou project, Ivory Coast

Share this article

Kobo Resources Inc. [TSXV: KRI] will commence up to 10,000 to 15,000 metres of a diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Kossou gold project in Ivory Coast on September 4, 2025, with two diamond drill rigs mobilized to site. In addition, the company is strengthening its strategic and technical capabilities through the appointment of a highly experienced industry veteran as a consultant and adviser to support its growth initiatives across West Africa.

Edward Gosselin, CEO and director of Kobo, commented: “The recommencement of our 2025 diamond drill program at Kossou, comprising between 12,000 to 15,000 metres of drilling, marks a meaningful step forward in our strategy to define a compelling gold resource within one of West Africa’s most prospective regions. We’ve built strong momentum through the systematic advancement of multiple zones at the Kossou gold project, and this next phase is designed to deepen our understanding of the mineralized system while positioning us for future resource growth.”

He continued: “We’re also very pleased to welcome Dr. Clay Postlethwaite as a strategic adviser. His extensive experience in exploration business development and structural geology across Africa will provide valuable insight as we continue to execute our future growth plans. Additionally, the increased interest in our recent financing reflects growing recognition of the opportunity we’re pursuing, both at Kossou and across our broader regional footprint in Cote d’Ivoire.”

The coming drill program at Kossou is expected to include between 12,000 and 15,000 metres of diamond drilling, targeting key zones of mineralization to build on previous exploration success. The company will prioritize systematic step-out and deeper drilling at the Jagger zone to support preliminary resource modelling, while also continuing expansion efforts at the Road Cut zone and following up along the interpreted structural corridor connecting both targets.

In parallel, the company plans to advance the Contact zone with targeted drilling informed by recent structural mapping and begin testing new targets on the western side of the permit, where soil geochemical surveys have identified a strong northwest-trending gold anomaly. This expanded program is designed to support the company’s goal of advancing toward a maiden mineral resource estimate and unlocking further value across its prospective targets at Kossou.

Kobo appointed of Dr. Clay E. Postlethwaite, PhD, PGeo, as technical adviser. Dr. Postlethwaite brings over 30 years of exploration and structural geology expertise across North America and Africa, including senior technical and business development roles with Newmont Corp. He will assist Kobo in identifying and evaluating new regional opportunities, and provide strategic technical guidance on the company’s exploration programs.

In parallel with advancing Kossou, the company continues to execute on its broader regional exploration strategy, with active field programs under way at both the 100%-owned Kotobi gold project and the Agnibilekrou gold project, one of the two recently secured earn-in agreements with Nesdave Mining Sarl.

At Kotobi, the company has completed extensive geochemical coverage to date in 2025, including 2,705 infill and regional-scale soil samples, 46 termite mound samples, and approximately 446 rock, pit and trench samples across priority target areas. This work is designed to refine target delineation across the project’s most prospective zones.

At Agnibilekrou (permit PR0970), the company has collected 2,781 soil geochemical samples since July, 2025, across a regional-scale grid aimed at identifying anomalous gold trends for future follow-up and prioritization.

Kobo Resources has a new gold discovery in Ivory Coast, one of West Africa’s most prolific and developing gold districts, hosting several multimillion-ounce gold mines. The company’s 100%-owned Kossou gold project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region’s largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

With over 18,500 metres of diamond drilling, nearly 5,900 metres of reverse circulation drilling and 5,900 metres of trenching completed since 2023, Kobo has made significant progress in defining the scale and prospectivity of its Kossou gold project. Exploration has focused on multiple high-priority targets within a 9-km-plus strike length of highly prospective gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies, with drilling confirming extensive mineralization at the Jagger, Road Cut and Kadie zones. The latest phase of drilling has further refined structural controls on gold mineralization, setting the stage for the next phase of systematic exploration and resource development.

Beyond Kossou, the company is advancing exploration at its Kotobi permit and is actively expanding its land position in Ivory Coast with prospective ground, aligning with its strategic vision for long-term growth in country.

