Kobrea Exploration trenching Upland Copper Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Kobrea Exploration Corp. [CSE-KBX; OTCQB: KBXFF; FSE-F3I] has begun trenching at the 100%-owned Upland Copper Project. The 5,300-hectare, road-accessible project is located 20 km northeast of the town of Barriere and 20 km south of Taseko Mines Limited’s Yellowhead Project in south-central British Columbia. Upland Copper is host to a copper-dominant, remobilized polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit that is open for expansion.

Up to 1,000 metres of trenching will be completed at the historically defined polymetallic massive sulphide deposit in the northeastern portion of the Upland Copper Project. The objectives of the trenching program are to ascertain continuity of copper mineralization at surface and to define higher grade domains within the deposit that will aid in future drill targeting and delineation. Crews have completed additional passive seismic surveys that have defined areas where reaching bedrock is permissible over priority cross-sections of the deposit.

The company has engaged Black Swan Solutions Inc. dba VHLA Media to provide certain digital marketing services to the company, including development of social media content and a marketing campaign distributed through online platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, Google, and via email through VHLA’s mailing list. The Engagement is for a term of two months and may be renewed for subsequent periods if mutually agreed upon by VHLA and the Company. As consideration for the Engagement, the company will pay VHLA a fee of C$50,000 plus GST.

The Upland Copper Project is host to a bulk-tonnage, remobilized polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit that is open to expansion. Historical drilling indicates that mineralization is open to depth, with numerous holes bottoming in copper mineralization, including drill hole P-70-9, which averaged 0.32% over the entire 74 metres of the hole. The deepest drilling to date reached a depth of 235 metres.

A 3,700 metre by 1,000 metre area of anomalous copper-in-soils extends south beyond historical drilling approximately 1.5 km with large portions of the copper-in-soil anomaly untested by drilling. Induced Polarization (IP) surveys completed by previous operators have outlined a 4.0 km by 1.2 km chargeability high anomaly that further supports the upside exploration potential of the system.

Share this article