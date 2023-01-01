Kodiak Copper drills 0.45% CuEq over 116 metres at MPD, British Columbia

Share this article

Kodiak Copper Corp. [TSXV-KDK; OTCQB-KDKCF; FSE-5DD1] reported results from its fully financed drill program at its 100%-owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in Southern British Columbia. Assay results from the first two holes drilled at the Man Zone are presented in this release.

Highlights: Kodiak’s drilling of the Man Zone has significantly extended copper-gold mineralization, which is still open in multiple directions. Man is located near Kodiak’s Gate Zone discovery, less than two kilometres to the south and along trend.

New drilling in holes MPD-23-001 and 002 delivered some of the best ever results at Man and confirmed copper and gold from surface, and additional zones of porphyry mineralization to 995 metres depth, including intervals of moderately higher copper-gold grades. The drill holes ended in mineralization.

Drill hole MPD-23-002 intersected 0.34% Cu (0.45% CuEq) over 116 metres from bedrock surface, within a broader zone of 0.17% Cu (0.24% CuEq) over 337 metres.

Porphyry mineralization at Man correlates well with combined 3D Induced Polarization (3D IP) resistivity and chargeability anomalies that extend to significant depths, confirming Kodiak’s exploration model.

Claudia Tornquist, President & CEO of Kodiak, said, “With these latest results from the Man Zone we have once again validated our exploration models. We have now proven extensive mineralization at three targets zones, Gate, West and Man as we continue to build critical mass at our MPD project. The first two holes at Man are a promising start and it is encouraging to see mineralization right from bedrock surface as well as to a depth of almost a kilometre. Over the coming months we are looking forward to many more results from the five targets we drilled this year.”

Man Zone Drill Results: Hole MPD-23-002 drilled towards the east across, and down the flank of the 3D IP response. The hole intersected several zones of mineralization from bedrock at 29 metres to 924 metres depth, including 0.34% Cu, 0.28 g/t Au and 1.71 g/t Ag (0.45% CuEq*) over 116 metres, within 0.17% Cu, 0.17 g/t Au and 0.86 g/t Ag (0.24% CuEq) over 337 metres, and a deeper gold rich zone that included 0.09% Cu, 0.43 g/t Au and 0.77 g/t Ag (0.30% CuEq) over 60 metres.

Hole MPD-23-001 was drilled vertically down the 3D IP response and also intersected several broad intervals of porphyry-related mineralization from bedrock at 30 metres to 995 metres depth, including 0.25% Cu, 0.23 g/t Au and 0.70 g/t Ag (0.34% CuEq) over 75 metres, within a broader interval of 0.14% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au and 0.41 g/t Ag (0.17% CuEq) over 324 metres.

MPD is a large land package (226 km2) located near several operating mines in the southern Quesnel Terrane, British Columbia’s primary copper-gold producing belt. The project is located midway between the towns of Merritt and Princeton, with year-round accessibility and excellent infrastructure nearby.

Kodiak is focused on its 100%-owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA. The company’s most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in south-central British Columbia, Canada. Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine.

