Kootenay drills 2,330 g/t silver over 1.63 metres at Columba, Mexico

Kootenay Silver Inc. [KTN-TSXV] reported the newest batch of results from its phase 4 drilling program at the high-grade 100%-optioned Columba silver project in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Results from five drill holes are reported here including one hole from D Vein and four holes from F Vein. The current diamond drill exploration program is planned at 15,000 metres and designed to step out on mineralized veins along strike and to depth within the target-rich Columba Silver Project. Drilling is currently paused pending assays. The results below successfully extend known mineralization beneath existing drilling at both the D Vein and F Vein targets, additional results are awaited.

At the F Vein, drill hole CDH-22-121 returned a high grade of 2,330 g/t silver, 0.06% lead and 0.8% zinc across drill length of 1.63 meters. This extends the F Vein 50 metres down-dip of previous intercept on-section (beneath CDH 20-053). Mineralization at F Vein remains open at depth and along strike.

At the D Vein, CDH-22-122 returned an interval from 194.1 metres down hole that averaged 574 g/t silver with 0.19% lead and 0.66% zinc over 3.9 metres. This extends the D Vein additional 55 metres beneath previously announced drill intercept (CDH-20-079).

The highest individual assay grade was 956 g/t silver, 0.27% lead and 1.20% zinc over 0.72 metres.

James McDonald, president and CEO, stated: “Each new batch of results continues to justify our excitement for the Columba Project. We are seeing both the D and F Vein expanding with additional drilling and are planning additional work to evaluate the many high priority targets that remain undrilled.”

D Vein is a northwest striking, silver-bearing epithermal-style vein with associated mineralized quartz stockwork and hydrothermal breccia. Kootenay Silver has intercepted the D Vein over a strike length of 425 metres to a depth of roughly 340 metres with assays pending, the vein is part of a much larger system and remains open in all directions. The hole reported herein (CDH-22-122) is part of a systematic exploration program designed to test high priority veins at Columba. The reported intercept is located 50 metres below the nearest drill intercept on-section to date.

The F Vein is located 600 metres northeast of, and roughly parallel to the D Vein and has been mapped for over 1,000 metres on surface. Historical production in the area focused on F Vein, two shafts sunk on the trace of the vein are located roughly 310 metres apart. Underground mining was completed on F Vein over six levels to a vertical depth in excess of 160 metres.

Four drill holes from F Vein are reported below. CDH-22-120, CDH-22-121, CDH-22-123 and CDH-22-124 represent step-outs on the F Vein structure beneath previous drilling. In addition to encountering F Vein, additional zones of quartz +/- barite-calcite veining ware reported. Exploration continues to define the F Vein on roughly 50-metre centres.

