Kootenay Silver drills 449 g/t silver over 11.3 metres at Columba, Mexico

Kootenay Silver Inc. [KTN-TSXV; KOOYF-OTC] reported results from the first six holes of the phase 4 drilling program on the 100%-optioned Columba high-grade silver project in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The previously announced 15,000-metre drilling program is designed to extend known mineralization and to test additional veins across the target-rich Columba Silver Project. The results detailed below extend known mineralization at both the D Vein and F Vein targets.

Drill Highlights: At the D Vein, hole CDH-22-115 returned a well mineralized zone averaging 449 g/t silver over 11.3 metres from 81.1 metres downhole.

Highest grade intercept 795 g/t silver, 0.95% lead and 1.47% zinc over one metre.

Extends vein mineralization 50 metres to west of nearest intercept (CDH-19-021).

CDH-22-119 returned 1,395 g/t silver over 1.5 metres within 416 g/t silver over 7.74 metres. Highest grade intercept 1,550 g/t silver and 0.95% lead and 4.5% zinc over 0.89 metres. 100-metre step-out below CDH-22-115.

At the F Vein, hole CDH-22-118 returned 107 g/t silver over 7.0 metres 75 metres deeper than previously released hole CDH 21-96 with 425 g/t silver over 2.37 metres. Remains open to depth

Kootenay Silver’s President and CEO, James McDonald, stated: “We are extremely pleased with the new results from Columba. Each of the holes was designed to extend the F and D veins beyond previous drilling, in some cases returning high silver grades which we expect from this project. As work continues to discover high grade shoots at Columba, we see increasing potential to identify a significant silver resource.”

The D Vein is a northwest striking, silver-bearing epithermal vein with associated mineralized quartz stockwork and hydrothermal breccia. The D Vein remains open in all directions. Kootenay has intercepted the D Vein over a strike length of 425 metres to a depth of roughly 340 metres with assays pending. The holes reported herein (CDH-22-115, CDH-22-117 and CDH-22-119) test and extend the northwestern end of the D Vein, with a best result from CDH-22-119 of 0.89 metres grading 1,550 g/t silver, 0.95% lead and 4.5% zinc. Mineralization at the D Vein is open to depth and in both directions along strike.

To date drillhole CDH-22-117 is the furthest step-out to the northwest on the D Vein. This drillhole intersected the target within an interpreted down-dropped fault block and thus is thought to represent a higher stratigraphic level and expected to have lower values than holes to the southeast, for example, CDH-22-115.

The F Vein is located 600 metres northeast of, and roughly parallel to the D Vein. Most of the historical production at Columba came from the F Vein which has been mapped for over 1,000 metres on surface. As at the beginning of 2022, drilling had intercepted the F Vein for over 700 meters along trend to a maximum depth of 200 meters. The three F Vein drillholes (CDH-22-114, CDH-22-116 and CDH-22-118) reported below represent 50-metre step-outs of the structure beneath previous drilling.





