Labrador Gold drills 20.88 g/t gold over 5 metres at Kingsway, Newfoundland

10 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Labrador Gold Corp. [LAB-TSXV; NKOSF-OTCQX; 2N6-FNR] reported the latest results from recent drilling targeting the highly prospective Appleton fault zone over a 12-km strike length. The drilling is part of the company’s continuing 100,000-metre diamond drilling program at its flagship 100%-owned Kingsway project in the Gander area of Newfoundland.

Highlights of the drilling include an intersection of 20.88 g/t gold over five metres that included 124.21 g/t gold over 0.81 metres and 7.41 g/t gold over one metre in hole K-22-206, and 6.04 g/t gold over 1.20 metres in hole K-22-208. Both holes were drilled at the north end of Big Vein.

“We continue to follow up on the success of last year’s drilling at Big Vein with another high-grade intersection at the north end of the zone. Big Vein has now been drilled over a strike length of approximately 520 metres along the west side of the Appleton fault zone and remains open to the northeast and to the southwest,” said Roger Moss, president and cCEO. “Drilling is ongoing at both ends of the zone to extend the strike length of the mineralization.”

A total of 63,055 metres have been drilled to date out of the planned 100,000-metre program. Assays are pending for samples from approximately 2,700 metres of core.

The company has $18-million in cash and is well financed to carry out the remaining 37,000 metres of the planned drill program as well as further exploration to add to the pipeline of drill targets on the property.

There are three licences comprising the Kingsway project zthat cover approximately 12 km of the Appleton fault zone which is associated with gold occurrences in the region, including those of New Found Gold immediately to the south of Kingsway.

Infrastructure is excellent located just 18 km from the town of Gander with road access to the project, nearby electricity and abundant local water.


Share this article

More Stories

Klondike Gold sets 1.0 million-ounce target, shares rise

8 hours ago Staff Writer

West Mining tables drill results, names new CEO

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Cantex drills 8.34% Pb-Zn, 20.46 g/t silver over 23.5 metres at North Rackla, Yukon

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Power Nickel drills 0.88% nickel over 40.3 metres at Nisk, Quebec

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Metallic Minerals drills 41.4 g/t AgEq over 144.5 metres at Keno project, Yukon

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Tearlach Acquires Flagship Quebec Lithium Properties Adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Deposit and Winsome Resources

10 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Klondike Gold sets 1.0 million-ounce target, shares rise

8 hours ago Staff Writer

West Mining tables drill results, names new CEO

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Cantex drills 8.34% Pb-Zn, 20.46 g/t silver over 23.5 metres at North Rackla, Yukon

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Power Nickel drills 0.88% nickel over 40.3 metres at Nisk, Quebec

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Metallic Minerals drills 41.4 g/t AgEq over 144.5 metres at Keno project, Yukon

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.