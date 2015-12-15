LaFleur Minerals outlines path to restart gold production at the Beacon Gold Mill in Quebec with record gold prices

18 hours ago Resource World
In this exclusive interview, James West of Midas Letter sits down with Kal Malhi, Chairman of Lafleur Minerals [CSE: LFLR | OTC: LFLRF], to discuss the company’s flagship Swanson Gold Project and the fully-permitted Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d’Or, Quebec — a combination that could position Lafleur to enter gold production as early as 2026.

With a fully-permitted and upgraded Beacon Mill valued at over $71 million to replace, a mining-lease-ready Swanson deposit, and plans to aggressively drill toward a one-million-ounce resource, Lafleur is targeting production of more than 100,000 ounces of gold per year in one of the world’s top mining jurisdictions.

Kal Malhi also outlines the company’s strategy for strategic M&A growth, potential toll milling revenue, and how new ore-sorting technology could boost grades and unlock near-term value.


