Lahontan Gold samples up to 14.60 g/t gold EQ at West Santa Fe, Nevada

Share this article

Lahontan Gold Corp. [TSXV-LG; OTCQB-LGCXF] reported results from rock-chip sampling and geologic mapping at its 19.7 km2 West Santa Fe project located only 13 km from the company’s flagship Santa Fe Mine project in Nevada’s Walker Lane trend.

New geologic mapping and sampling have identified high-grade gold and silver mineralization in area north of the historic Mindora shaft with individual samples containing up to 2.61 g/t gold and 899 g/t silver (14.60 g/t Au Eq). Samples range in value from 0.02 to 2.61 g/t gold and 0.7 to 899 g/t silver, and average 1.97 g/t Au Eq.

Recent geologic mapping and sampling at the West Santa Fe project, Mineral County, Nevada. Gold grades in g/t are overlain on Lahontan’s geologic map, with blue lines representing faults. The highest Au grade samples collected are beyond areas of intense historic drilling and expand Lahontan’s drill target area at West Santa Fe.

Eleven surficial rock chip samples were collected in an area proximal to the historic Mindora shaft area in order to further expand potential drill targets and better understand distribution of epithermal gold and silver mineralization at the surface.

Previous drilling in this area defined a large oxide gold and silver system that remains open along strike and at depth. The highest grades, 2.61 g/t gold and 899 g/t silver in sample 503416, come from a gossan rich fault gouge where a major northeast striking high-angle fault intersects an older low-angle thrust fault. These intersections of multiple fault sets and the intersection of faults with fold axes are proving to be crucial controls on gold and silver mineralization at West Santa Fe.

Kimberly Ann, Lahontan Founder, CEO, President, and Director commented: “The work by our geologic team at West Santa Fe has proven vital in understanding the controls to gold and silver mineralization at West Santa Fe. High grade gold and silver seem to be associated with fault intersections and provide excellent drill targets for expanding the footprint of this already very large hydrothermal system. We will use this data to design Lahontan’s Phase One drill program with the goal of defining a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for West Santa Fe in 2024.”

Results from rock-chip sampling at the West Santa Fe Project. Au Eq equals (Au g/t) + ((Ag g/t)/75). Metallurgical recovery has not been factored as insufficient test-work is available to determine potential Ag recoveries.

Gossanous silicified breccia localized where a major northeast striking high-angle fault intersects an older low-angle thrust fault. Sample 503416, taken from historic workings at this location, grades 2.61 g/t gold, 899 g/t silver (14.60 g/t Au Eq).

Lahontan Gold holds, through its US subsidiaries, four top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane, Nevada. Lahontan’s flagship property, the 26.4 km2 Santa Fe Mine, had past production of 345,000 ounces of gold and 711,000 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing. The Santa Fe Mine has NI 43-101 compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,112,000 oz Au Eq (grading 1.14 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 544,000 oz Au Eq (grading 1.00 g/t Au Eq), all pit constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery). The company will continue to aggressively explore Santa Fe during 2024 and begin the process of evaluating development scenarios to bring the Santa Fe Mine back into production.

Share this article