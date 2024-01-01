Latin Metals finds visible gold at La Flora Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina

Share this article

Latin Metals Inc. [TSXV: LMS; OTCQB: LMSQF] provided an update on recent exploration results at its Cerro Bayo and La Flora projects, Argentina.

Samples were collected from two outcropping structures where visible gold was observed as part of a grey, microgranular silica event within the La Flora project area. Assay results from these samples returned values of up to 82 g/t gold and 1,239 g/t silver. To the north, these structures are concealed beneath overburden material and further testing of these bonanza-grade veins will need to be undertaken as part of future drilling.

The Cerro Bayo district is located within the prospective Deseado Massif geological province, an area known for its significant precious metal deposits. The region has a long history of mining activity and hosts several producing and past-producing mines, highlighting its exploration potential. The mineralization in the area is typically associated with epithermal systems that have yielded high-grade gold and silver deposits. Latin Metals’ exploration efforts at Cerro Bayo are supported by a wealth of historical data from previous operators, including Barrick Gold, and demonstrate the potential for further discoveries within this established mining jurisdiction.

Initial exploration in the Cerro Bayo project was completed by Barrick Gold. In late 2024, the Latin Metals team completed additional mapping at Cerro Bayo and expanded exploration to La Flora for the first time, using Barrick’s historical data as a foundation to standardize lithological interpretations in the La Flora area.

The company has completed all work and met all requirements for granting of an exploration and drilling permit. We are hopeful that the permit will be approved by government authorities in Q1 2025.

Latin Metals is acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration.

