Latin Metals obtains drill permit for Organullo Gold Project, Salta Province, Argentina

Latin Metals Inc. [TSXV: LMS; OTCQB: LMSQF] reported that a Social & Environmental Impact Report (SEIR) (Informe de Impacto Ambiental y Social – Etapa de Exploración Avanzada) has been approved for exploration drilling at the Organullo Gold Project, located in Salta Province, Argentina. The SEIR approval is issued in favour of Cardero Argentina S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Latin Metals, and authorizes various exploration activities including up to 11,900 metres of diamond drilling.

The project is subject to an option agreement with AngloGold Argentina Exploraciones S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti plc. [NYSE: AU], under the terms of which, AngloGold Ashanti has an option to earn an aggregate interest of up to 80% through an initial option to earn 75% and a top-up option to purchase an additional 5%.

“Issuance of this permit is a key milestone for the project as AngloGold Ashanti prepares to test targets that have potential scale and alteration characteristics consistent with Tier 1 high-sulphidation epithermal gold systems.” stated Keith Henderson, President and CEO of Latin Metals. “AngloGold Ashanti will move to complete preparations for the start of drilling to meet terms outlined within the approved EIA, including communities, society and environmental obligations; safety and operational logistics.”

Latin Metals Inc. is a copper, gold and silver exploration company operating in Peru and Argentina under a prospect generator model, minimizing risk and dilution while maximizing discovery potential. With 18 projects, the company secures option agreements with major mining companies to fund exploration.

Current option holders include AngloGold Ashanti (Organullo Gold Project) and Moxico Resources (Esperanza & Huachi Copper-Gold Projects). Latin Metals is seeking new partners to advance its portfolio.

