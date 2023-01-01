Latitude Uranium drills 7.54% U3O8 over 1.6 metres at Angilak, Nunavut

Share this article

Latitude Uranium Inc. [CSE-LUR; OTCQB-LURAF; FSE-EI1] reported the first batch of assay results from its 2023 drill program at the Angilak project in Nunavut, Canada. The first batch of assays contains nine holes, and the second batch of assays will contain the remaining nine holes which comprises all 18 holes (5,665 metres) of the 2023 drill program focused on Main Zone of the Lac 50 Trend.

Highlights: The first batch of nine assay results (holes 2-11 with hole 4 pending) are primarily from the east side of the Main Zone and focused on infill drilling to extend known historical intercepts within the historical inferred mineral resource of 43.3m lbs U 3 O 8 at 0.69% grade.

The best hole was hole 5 which returned 7.54% over 1.6 metres, infilling a 100-metre gap in historical drilling and indicating robust up-dip.

Holes 6 and 8 had multiple shallow intercepts, including 0.54% over 0.9 metres, and show continuity in the potential new lens in the hanging wall.

The second and final batch of assays from Angilak are expected in early December and are focused on the west side of the Main Zone.

John Jentz, CEO, commented, “Our first batch of assays from the 2023 drill program focused on the eastern side of the Main Zone where we gained valuable insights into structural controls, down dip extensions, and the discovery of a potential new lens. The first batch of assays is an encouraging start as we work towards our objective of demonstrating the growth potential of Angilak. The second and final batch of assays is expected in approximately one month and is focused on the west side of the Main Zone. We plan to integrate the 2023 results into our model to shape our 2024 drilling strategy and publish a NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate at the end of next year.”

Hole 5 (23-LC-005) tested the continuation of the mineralized tuff layer down dip approximately 50 metres from historic hole 10-LC-089 located at the most easterly end of the Main Zone and filling in a 100-metre gap in historical drilling. The best intercept of 7.54% across 1.6 metres corresponds with historical up dip intercepts in the same tuffaceous unit indicating robust up-dip continuity.

Latitude Uranium is exploring and developing two district-scale uranium projects in Canada. Our primary focus is expanding the resource base at Angilak, which ranks amongst the highest-grade uranium deposits globally, outside of the Athabasca.

