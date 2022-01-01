Laurion drills 0.85 g/t gold, 0.54% zinc, 0.20% copper over 5.95 metres at Ishkoday, Ontario

Share this article

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. [LME-TSXV; LMEFF-OTC] reported assay results for three new diamond drill holes testing the continuity at depth of the northeastern portion of the A zone. The A zone is located along the 6-km-long Au-Zn-Cu-Ag mineralized trend at the Ishkoday project, located near Beardmore, Ontario.

The current assay results have demonstrated that the northeastern part of the A zone gold- and zinc-rich synvolcanic mineralization extends to depth over more than 240 metres vertical. The drilling also identified a new mineralized structure, associated with the Bezhik shear zone, bordering the northeastern edge of the A zone.

The depth extension of the A zone returned the following highlights: Drill hole LBX22-063 from 173.5 to 175.25 metres returned 1.75 metres (1.47 m true width (TW)) at 0.52 g/t gold and 1.82% zinc. Hole LBX22-064 from 234 to 239.95 metres returned 5.95 metres (4.83 m TW) at 0.85 g/t gold, 0.54% zinc and 0.20% copper, including 1.95 metres (from 238 to 239.95 m) at 2.44 g/t gold, 1.58% zinc and 0.56% copper. Hole LX22-065 from 282 to 290 metres returned 8 metres (6.69 m TW) at 0.39 g/t gold, 2.48% zinc and 0.32% copper, including 1.00 metres (from 289 to 290 m) at 1.68 g/t gold, 6.26% zinc and 1.12% copper.

The new mineralized structure in association with the Bezhik shear returned the following highlight: Drill hole LBX22-065 from 175.3 to 178.10 metres returned 2.80 metres (2.24 m TW) at 2.12 g/t gold, 3.07% zinc and 0.34% copper. This new mineralized area is open to the southwest and the A zone remains open at depth. The extensions are further tested by LBX22-077, LBX22-078, LBX22-079 and LBX22-080 (assay pending).

A total of 10,191 metres in 27 diamond drill holes have been drilled to date with assays pending for eight drill holes in the McLeod Zone and six drill holes between the A zone and McLeod Zone, in which all drill holes have intercepted the stacked veins.

The drill is currently in the McLeod zone to test its continuity to the southwest where the stacked veins coincide with a large magnetic high anomaly. Seven drill holes are planned in this zone.

Further drilling is also planned to test the western connection between the A zone and the McLeod Zone and the mineralized gold Joe vein in McLeod Zone; identified through surface sampling.

Laurion’s emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100%-owned mid-stage 47 km2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization with a significant upside potential. The mineralization on Ishkoday is open at depth beyond the current core-drilling limit of -200 etres from surface, based on the historical mining to a -685 metres depth, in the past producing Sturgeon River Mine. The Brenbar Property, which was acquired in 2020 and is contiguous with the Ishkoday Property, hosts the historic Brenbar Mine. Laurion believes the mineralization to be a direct extension of mineralization from the Ishkoday Property.





