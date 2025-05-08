Laurion Mineral drills 9.16 g/t gold over 0.8 metres at Ishkoday Project, Ontario

Share this article

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. [TSXV: LME; OTC: LMEFF] has received encouraging initial results from the first three diamond drill holes of its previously announced 2025 drill program at the Ishkoday project, located 220 km northeast of Thunder Bay, northwestern Ontario.

Further to the news releases dated May 8, 2025, and May 27, 2025, drilling began in mid-May and is part of a 7,000-metre campaign targeting the high-grade gold-bearing vein systems of both the Brenbar and Sturgeon River mine areas.

Highlights from the first three drill holes at the Sturgeon River mine area include: LME25-060: 9.16 g/t gold over 0.80 metre from 272.70 m to 273.50 metres. LME25-060: 3.16 g/t Au over 1.00 m from 583.80 m to 584.30 m. LME25-060: 3.13 g/t Au over 1.00 m from 379.00 m to 380.00 m. LME25-056: 3.07 g/t Au over 0.50 m from 609.50 m to 610.00 m. LME25-056: 3.03 g/t Au over 0.60 m from 595.20 m to 595.80 m. LME25-057: 1.31 g/t Au over 0.50 m from 536.50 m to 537.00 m.

These intercepts confirm the continuity of multiple gold-bearing vein sets within the Sturgeon River mine corridor, with significant grades encountered from near-surface zones to depths exceeding 600 metres. The results support the potential for both discrete high-grade shoots and broader mineralized envelopes along strike and at depth.

The 2025 program is designed to test depth extensions beneath historical workings; infill drill to improve geological continuity; extend strike to the north and south and evaluate new zones to the northwest, including the M24 and M25 vein systems.

The first three drill holes, totalling 2,151 metres, successfully intersected both known and previously untested structures.

LME25-060 (northwest of the shaft) targeted the No. 21 vein and the principal No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 veins historically mined at Sturgeon.

LME2025-057 (southwest of the shaft) tested the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 veins, and the Bootlegger vein, a previously untested southern structure. An attached table describes all the different mineralized intercepts from this hole.

LME25-056 (east of the shaft) intersected the northeast-striking veins No. 8 and No. 11, and the Coniagas vein, and crossed the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 veins.

“The first three holes have validated our geological model and confirmed that key gold-bearing structures extend along strike and at depth,” said Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, president and CEO of Laurion. “These results build momentum for the balance of the program as we continue to test high-priority targets within the Sturgeon River mine corridor.”

The drill program is supported by deep-penetrating DCIP and magnetotelluric (MT) geophysical surveys combined with strong a geological model, which have highlighted resistivity and chargeability features interpreted to be associated with quartz veining, sulphide mineralization and major structural corridors.

Laurion has 274,012,283 outstanding shares, of which approximately 73.6% are owned and controlled by insiders who are eligible investors under the “friends and family” categories.

Laurion’s emphasis is on the exploration and development of its flagship project, the 100%-owned mid-stage 57 km2 Ishkoday project, and its gold-rich polymetallic mineralization.

Share this article