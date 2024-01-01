Laurion Mineral Exploration drills 2.66 g/t gold over 7 metres at Ishkoday, Ontario

Share this article

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. [TSXV-LME; OTC-LMEFF] successfully completed the first three drill holes of its 2024 diamond drilling program being drill holes LME24-041, LME24-042 and LME24-043, at the Ishkoday project, Ontario, for which assays are now available.

The aforementioned drill holes were strategically sited 458 metres northeast of the Sturgeon River Mine Shaft and constituted the inaugural phase of drilling aimed at investigating the Sturgeon River Mine structures in an east-to-west orientation. Employing a vertical fan pattern, Laurion’s primary aim was to intersect the stacked Sturgeon River mineralized system, aligning with the Corporation’s commitment to rigorous exploration practices.

The three drill holes were successful in confirming the presence of the seven known mineralized structures, extending northeast of the historical Sturgeon River Mine. The intercepts range in length (along core) from 0.5 metres to 7.65 metres, with grades up to 4.23 g/t gold. In addition, this drilling, in combination with drilling completed in 2023 (drill holes LME23,-033, LME23-034, LME23-035 and LME23-036), also identified new intermediate structures as part of the stacked mineralized zones. Further geological modelling will be required to better understand how these new mineralized zones interplay with the existing model.

Highlights from these drill holes are as follows:

LME24-041: 0.75 m at 2.74 g/t Au from 63.00 m to 63.75 m; 2.95 m at 0.70 g/t Au from 295.85 m to 298.80 m.

LME24-042: 5.30 m at 0.71 g/t Au from 3 95.85 m to 401.15 m, including 1.50 m at 2.07 g/t Au 398.30 m to 399.80 m; 0.50 m at 7.99 g/t Au from 480.55 m to 481.05 m; 1.00m at 1.39 g/t Au from 498.90 m to 499.90 m; 1.20m at 2.16 g/t Au from 510.50 m to 511.70 m; 4.35 m at 1.43 g/t Au from 529.20m to 533.55m; including 0.65 m at 7.8 g/t Au from 529.20 m to 529.85 m; 2.45 m at 2.03 g/t Au from 660.75 m to 663.20 m: including 0.85 m at 5.66 g/t Au from 660.75 m to 661.60 m; 4.00m at 0.42 g/t Au from 745.5 m to 749.50 m: including 0.50 m at 2.96 g/t Au from 749.00 m to 749.50 m.

LME24-043: 7.00 m at 2.67 g/t Au from162.00 m to 169.00 m; including 2.35 m at 5.73 g/t Au from 163.30 m to 165.65 m; 0.50 m at 4.23 g/t Au from 258.90 m to 259.40 m; 0.60 m at 2.80 g/t Au from 316.50 m to 317.10 m; 0.75 m at 2.25 g/t Au 393.25 m to 394.00 m.

Building upon the successes of the 2023 drill program, particularly within the Sturgeon River Mine area, Laurion’s exploration endeavors have shown promise, aligning with the characteristics commonly observed in orogenic gold deposits. The Sturgeon River mineralized system, characterized by the presence of seven distinct quartz veins and mineralized shear zones, exhibited true widths ranging from 0.5 metres to 7.95 metres and grades ranging from 0.1 to 7.78 g/t gold. These notable findings not only validate the geological model but also offer valuable insights into potential expansion opportunities both north and south of the Sturgeon River Mine.

This significant milestone marks the commencement of Laurion’s exploration efforts aimed at further delineating the mineral potential of the Ishkoday Project, situated in the prolific Beardmore-Geraldton Greenstone Belt of Northern Ontario.

The initial drilling phase, executed with precision and efficiency, underscores Laurion’s commitment to advancing its exploration objectives while maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence and environmental stewardship.

Laurion’s focus is on the exploration and development of its flagship project, the 100%-owned, mid-stage, 57.43 km2 Ishkoday project.

