Leading Edge Materials samples 6.27% cobalt, 13% nickel at Bihor Sud, Romania

Share this article

Leading Edge Materials Corp. [TSXV-LEM; OTCQB-LEMIF; FSE-7FL] reported further positive assay results for cobalt-nickel-gold from Gallery 7. This second batch of 104 samples prolongates the zone of Co-Ni-Au-occurrences by about 250 metres to a total length of roughly 400 metres north-northwest-south-southeast and constitutes the central-southern part of G7 at the Bihor Sud project in Romania.

Eric Krafft, CEO, stated: “We are very excited to see that our new assays demonstrate persistence of Co-Ni-Au-mineralization into G7, opening further, previously unknown potential. In combination with our mapping results, clearly outlining the structural context and strike/dip directions of mineralized zones, these findings yield immediate drill targets. The company has therefore decided to skip channel sampling of these zones but proceed directly to an underground drill program.”

Co-Ni-Au in Gallery 7: Observed Co-Ni-Au mineralization extends a considerable distance and will add to the overall strike length of the total mineralized G7 segment. The structurally controlled mineralized zones are commonly traced on the gallery walls over few metres to few tens of metres and are on the order of 20 to 80 cm thick but may occur in a stacked manner with barren material in between. Mineralization occurs on the foliation of schists, on the cleavage in schists and on faults. A total of 104 chip samples were collected from G7 and extend the sampling and assay results reported on Oct. 25, 2023.

Chip samples, mostly of 0.5 to 2 kg, were collected from mineralized zones identified visually on mapping and by hand-held X-ray fluorescence. Exposed mineralization was sampled at a spacing of approximately one metre along strike to understand the extent of mineralized zones on the gallery walls in preparation of a follow-up drilling campaign.

Leading Edge’s portfolio of projects includes the 100%-owned Woxna graphite mine (Sweden), Norra Karr heavy rare earth element project (Sweden) and the 51%-owned Bihor Sud nickel-cobalt exploration alliance (Romania).

Share this article