Leocor Gold drills 2.32 g/t gold over 10.67 metres at Baie Verte, Newfoundland

Leocor Gold Inc. [LECR-CSE; LECRF-OTCQB; LGO-FSE] has received rotary air blast (RAB) drill results on the company’s Baie Verte project located near Anaconda Mining’s Pine Cove mine and Rambler Metal’s Ming mine in northwestern Newfoundland.

The Phase 1 program tested at least six different target areas for gold and/or copper mineralization with 18 RAB drill holes and was designed to follow up on previously announced soil and GT Probe results; evaluating the targets for potential follow up diamond drilling as warranted. Results from 12 of the holes on the gold targets are discussed in this news release, and the results from the additional six holes on the Copper Creek Trend will released in due course.

Highlights from the gold targets include the Sharpie Ridge Target that returned 2.32 g/t gold over 10.67 metres, including 10.2 g/t gold over 1.52 metres, a new target that is open along strike and at depth.

The Braz NE Target returned 3.18 g/t gold over 4.57 metres from surface, new target that is open along strike and at depth. The Dorset Main Target returned 1.41 g/t gold over 7.62 metres, confirming geometry of the mineralized zone.

“We’re very pleased with the new discoveries on the consolidated Baie Verte package,” said CEO, Alex Klenman. “The technical team has done great work to advance the project and our understanding of the mineralized zones. These new targets represent even more upside, and it appears the ground has more to give. We’re anxious to see the upcoming Copper Creek results, then we’ll move towards diamond drilling.”

The 2022 RAB drilling program consisted of 1,023 metres of drilling over 18 holes and tested 6 target areas across the Baie Verte property including the Dorset, Gunshot, Gunshot Extension, Sharpie Ridge, Braz NE, and Copper Creek target areas. The program followed up on previously announced gold and copper soil and GT Probe results over a 7km trend across the property and is designed to evaluate the targets for potential diamond drilling. Results for 12 of the 18 holes, focused on the gold target areas, are included in this release. Additional result from the Copper Creek Trend will be released in due course.

The Baie Verte Peninsula represents one of the more productive and historical gold and base metal mining districts in Canada. The Baie Verte project combines the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Five Mile Brook and Copper Creek projects consisting of 14 mineral licenses, totalling 80 claims, and covering 1,995 hectares (19.95 km2).





