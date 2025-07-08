Leocor Mining drills 0.4 metres of 28.5 g/t gold at Dorset Gold Project, Baie Verte, Newfoundland

Share this article

Leocor Mining Inc. [CSE: LECR; OTCQB: LECRF; Frankfurt: LGO0], formerly Leocor Gold Inc., a junior resource company focussed on the exploration and development of precious metals projects in Eastern Canada, reported final assay results from its recently completed drill program at the Dorset prospect, located within the company’s 2,002-ha contiguous Baie Verte gold-copper exploration project. The Baie Verte project is situated on the north-central coast of the island of Newfoundland in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

The complete geochemical results received from SGS Canada, support the results of previous exploration at the project and confirm the presence of orogenic gold mineralization at Dorset.

Gold Highlights Include Drillhole 25-DR-001 that returned 0.5 metres of 3.25 g/t gold within 1.1 metres of 1.61 g/t gold beginning at 42.5m downhole and 0.3 metres of 1.07 g/t gold beginning 100.3 metres downhole.

Drillhole 25-DR-005 returned 0.6 metres of 1.13 g/t gold within 1.1 metres of 0.67 g/t beginning 37.0 metres downhole and 0.4 metres of 28.5 g/t gold beginning 76.9 metres downhole.

The Dorset drill holes successfully followed up the Copper Creek drill program, the results of which were announced in a news release of July 8, 2025. These results

support preliminary interpretations that the claims represent the stockwork feeder zone of a Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralizing system. In addition to stockwork chalcopyrite mineralization the program identified additional hallmarks of VMS systems including anomalous zinc mineralization and lenses of massive and semi-massive pyrite.

Results reported July 8 include the following copper highlights of 3.6 metres of 1.49% Cu, including 0.9 metres of 3.22% Cu within 6.1 metres of 0.99% Cu in hole CC-25-001 beginning at 31.7 metres downhole; 6.6 metres of 0.44% Cu, including 0.6 metres of 1.97% Cu in hole CC-25-002 beginning at 15.2 metres downhole; 3.6 metres of 0.66% Cu, including 1.8 metres of 0.92% Cu within 6.0 metres of 0.45% Cu in hole 25-CC-006 beginning at 19.0 metres downhole and 4.1 metres of 0.56% Cu, including 1.4 metres of 1.43% Cu in hole 25-CC-014 beginning at 45.7 metres downhole.

Zinc highlights include 3.0 metres of 0.34% Zn, including 1.0 metre of 0.69% Zn in hole 25-CC-006 beginning at 47 metres downhole.

“The overall results of the 2025 drill program at our Baie Verte project proved fruitful,” said Alex Klenman, CEO of Leocor Mining. “We were able to confirm the presence of a VMS system in a maiden effort at Copper Creek. The Dorset claims continue to generate positive gold values. We are immediately planning follow up work to prepare for further drilling. We’re pleased with the results to date and are eager to continue development of the Baie Verte project,” continued Klenman.

Modelling work is underway to place these results within the geological context of the project and the Company is planning follow-up exploration activities to evaluate the potential of this mineral system. Specifics of the next round of work will be announced shortly.

The Baie Verte Peninsula hosts a well-documented mineral endowment, including several significant gold occurrences and mines associated with the regional Baie Verte Lineament (BVL), This geological setting is conducive to the development of epigenetic gold mineralization, which is supported by a strong correlation with iron-rich rock types.

Similar mineralization is documented at nearby prospects, including the past-producing Goldenville and Nugget Pond Mines as well as currently producing Pine Cove and Stogertite deposits. Gold associated with proximal VMS deposits in the region is also interpreted to be epigenetic in origin.

Dorset drilling: At the end of March 2025, the company completed a campaign comprising six diamond drillholes totalling 732 metres at Dorset. The program was designed to follow up on significant gold anomalism in field sampling, trenching, and historical drillhole campaigns which were originally focused on surficial alteration and outcropping veins. The 2025 program represents the first diamond drilling campaign undertaken at Dorset by Leocor.

Leocor Mining Inc. has a current focus on Atlantic Canada. Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District. Leocor’s Bae Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous ~2,000-hectare exploration corridor.

Share this article