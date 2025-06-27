Leocor Mining drills 3.6 metres of 1.49% Cu, including 0.9 metres of 3.22% Cu within 6.1 metres of 0.99% Cu, at Copper Creek, Newfoundland

Share this article

Leocor Mining Inc. [CSE: LECR; OTCQB: LECRF; Frankfurt: LGO0], formerly Leocor Gold Inc., reported final assay results from its recently completed maiden drilling program at the Copper Creek prospect, located within the company’s 2,002-ha contiguous Baie Verte gold-copper exploration package. The Baie Verte project is situated on the north central coast of the island of Newfoundland in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

The complete geochemical results received June 27, 2025, from SGS Canada, support preliminary interpretations that Copper Creek represents the stockwork feeder zone of a Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralizing system. In addition to stockwork chalcopyrite mineralization the program identified additional hallmarks of VMS systems including anomalous zinc mineralization and lenses of massive and semi-massive pyrite.

Copper Highlights Include: 3.6 metres of 1.49% Cu, including 0.9 metres of 3.22% Cu within 6.1 metres of 0.99% Cu in hole CC-25-001 beginning at 31.7 metres downhole; 6.6 metres of 0.44% Cu, including 0.6 metres of 1.97% Cu in hole CC-25-002 beginning at 15.2 metres downhole; 3.6 metres of 0.66% Cu, including 1.8 metres of 0.92% Cu within 6.0 metres of 0.45% Cu in hole 25-CC-006 beginning at 19.0 metres downhole and 4.1 metres of 0.56% Cu, including 1.4 metres of 1.43% Cu in hole 25-CC-014 beginning at 45.7 metres downhole.

Zinc highlights include: 3.0 metres of 0.34% Zn, including 1.0 metres of 0.69% Zn in hole 25-CC-006 beginning at 47 metres downhole.

Modelling work is underway to place these results within the geological context of the project and the company is planning follow-up exploration activities to evaluate the potential of this mineral system.

“We are excited and encouraged by these results. Copper Creek’s maiden diamond drilling program has succeeded in identifying a VMS mineralization system at Copper Creek confirming the favorable geological setting at our Baie Verte Project,” said Leocor CEO, Alex Klenman. “There is much work ahead of us to now fully evaluate the potential of the VMS system and we’re eager to get boots back on the ground to follow up this discovery,” continued Mr. Klenman.

The Baie Verte Peninsula has a well documented mineral endowment which includes several past producing VMS mines.

Copper Creek Drilling: In March of 2025 the company completed a campaign comprising 21 diamond drillholes totalling 2308.5 metres at Copper Creek. The program was designed to follow up on significant and widespread copper anomalism in soils and shallow Rotary Air Blast Drilling completed by the company in 2022. The 2025 program represents the maiden diamond drill program on the Copper Creek prospect.

Leocor Mining has a current focus in Atlantic Canada. Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District. Leocor’s Bae Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous ~2,000-hectare exploration corridor.

