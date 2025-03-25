Leocor Mining starts summer exploration program at Baie Verte Copper-Gold Project, Newfoundland

Share this article

Leocor Mining Inc. [CSE: LECR; OTCQB: LECRF; FSE: LGO0], formerly Leocor Gold Inc., a junior resource company focused on the exploration and development of precious metals projects in Eastern Canada, has begun a soil sampling program at the Baie Verte project, a 2,002-ha contiguous gold-copper exploration package located on the north central coast of the island of Newfoundland in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, has been completed.

Crews from Resourceful Geoscience Solutions have arrived to complete follow-up soil sampling on The Project’s Five Mile Brook gold prospect. In 2021, the company undertook a preliminary soil sampling survey, which returned several anomalous results, including two samples from one survey line that yielded 132 ppb Au and 163 ppb Au. This same survey line also concluded with an anomalous result of 85 ppb Au.

The 2021 survey collected B horizon soil at 25m spaced stations along 125m spaced parallel lines. The current follow-up survey aims to confirm the anomalism detected in 2021 through confirmatory duplicate sampling of sites that returned results exceeding 100 ppb Au, to extend the line to the northwest where the 2021 survey terminated with an 85 ppb Au sample, and to infill the survey line spacing adjacent to this survey line with new survey lines which close the sample line spacing to 60m.

Results from the recently completed 27-hole, 3040-meter winter drill program are expected shortly and the Company is pleased to report it has already begun preliminary planning for follow-up field activities. All assay results will be released once received, reviewed and verified.

As reported March 25, 2025, the completed drill program comprised 21 diamond drillholes totalling 2308.5 metres at the Copper Creek claims within the larger Baie Verte project ground. 18 of the 21 Copper Creek drillholes encountered chalcopyrite mineralization over various lengths and in various visually estimated abundances.

Previously disclosed Copper Creek highlights included 43.9m to 46.2m (2.3m length) in hole 25-CC-014 containing a visually estimated modal abundance of banded chalcopyrite of 15% with pyrite in visually estimated modal abundances of 10%; 20m to 33.4m (13.4m drilled length) in hole 25-CC-012 containing blebby chalcopyrite in a visually estimated modal abundance of 1% and 133.6m to 138m (4.4m drilled length) in hole 25-CC-007 containing blebby chalcopyrite in a visually estimated modal abundance of 3%.

Holes 25-CC-015, -017, -019 and -020 intersected intervals of semi-massive pyrite over drilled lengths between 0.2m and 2.2m. The company awaits assay results from 1,671 samples from Copper Creek drilling.

Drilling at the Dorset gold prospect comprised six holes totalling 732 metres. Highlights of the Dorset drilling include intersecting a pyrite mineralized quartz vein with a drilled length of 1.1 metres in hole 25-DR-005.

The company awaits assay results from 655 samples of drill core from Dorset drillholes.

It is important to note that these are preliminary observations, and the true grade and thickness of the mineralization will only be determined once assay results are received. Samples of mineralized intervals are being prepared for geochemical analysis by SGS, a Standards Council of Canada (SCC) accredited laboratory.

Leocor Mining, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District. Leocor’s Bae Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous ~2,000-hectare exploration corridor.

