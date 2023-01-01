Li-FT Power drills 21.12% Li2O over 1 metre at Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

8 hours ago Staff Writer
Li-FT Power Ltd. [TSXV-LIFT; OTCQX-LIFFF; FSE-WS0] reported assays from 5 drill holes completed at the Ki, Shorty, BIG East and Fi-SW pegmatites within the Yellowknife Lithium Project (YLP) located outside the city of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Drilling has intersected significant intervals of spodumene mineralization, with the following highlights:

YLP-0087: 21 metres at 1.12% Li2O (Ki), including 11 metres at 1.70% Li2O. YLP-0091: 17 metres at 1.28% Li2O (Shorty); 16 metres at 1.01% Li2O, including 5 metres at 1.55% Li2O.

YLP-0085: 13 metres at 1.34 % Li2O (BIG East); 8 metres at 0.86% Li2O; 4 metres at 1.47% Li2O; 3 metres at 1.09% Li2O.

YLP-0084: 10 metres at 1.58% Li2O, (BIG East); 4 metres at 1.44% Li2O; 6 metres at 1.19% Li2O.

Francis MacDonald, CEO of LIFT commented, “Drill intersects from this week’s results at Ki are the widest to date with excellent grades. The northern portion of Shorty, where two arms of the pegmatite have been structurally juxtaposed, has benefits from an open pit mining perspective. BIG East continues to deliver excellent widths in grades across the pegmatite dyke system. We continue to be pleased with the consistency of excellent drill intersects produced across the YLP portfolio.”

This week’s drill results are for five holes from four different pegmatite dykes, including BIG East (YLP-0084, 85), Ki (YLP-0087), Fi Southwest (YLP-0090), and Shorty (YLP-0091).

The company has now concluded its 2023 drill program at the Yellowknife Lithium Project with 34,238 metres completed. Currently, LIFT has reported results from 92 out of 198 diamond drill holes (16,214 m).

Four of the five holes described in this news release were drilled broadly perpendicular to the dyke orientation so that the true thickness of reported intercepts will range somewhere between 65-100% of the drilled widths. YLP-0090 was drilled parallel to the dip direction of the dyke but returned negligible grade.

LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group.


