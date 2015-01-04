Li-FT Power intersects 1.24% Li2O over 14 metres at BIG East Pegmatite, Yellowknife Lithium Project, NWT

Share this article

Li-FT Power Ltd. [CSE-LIFT; OTCQX-LIFFF; FSE-WS0] reported assays from 5 drill holes completed at the Fi Southwest, Shorty, and BIG East pegmatites within the Yellowknife Lithium Project (YLP) located outside the city of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Drilling has intersected significant intervals of spodumene mineralization, with the following highlights:

YLP0037 returned 33 metres at 0.71% Li 2 O, including 13 metres at 1.13% Li 2 O (Fi Southwest). YLP0040 returned 8 metres at 1.26% Li 2 O, (Shorty).

YLP0043 returned 13.67 metres at 1.22% Li 2 O, including 7 metres at 1.64% Li 2 O and (BIG East) and 11 metres at 0.84% Li 2 O and 14 metres at 1.24% Li 2 O.

YLP0047 returned 16 metres at 0.94% Li 2 O, including 12 metres at 1.15% Li 2 O (Fi Southwest).

Drill hole YLP0037 intercepted 33 metres of 0.71% Li 2 O of the Fi Southwest pegmatite from 55 metres. Within that interval from 60 metres there is 13 metres that averages 1.13% Li 2 O. The pegmatite is a moderately-dipping dyke that trends for over 800 metres on surface with an average width of 25 metres. The hole was drilled towards the south end of the dyke. A narrow, barren pegmatite dyke was also intercepted from 99 metres to 108 metres. Drill hole YLP0046 did not intercept pegmatite demonstrating the southern limit of the dyke. On the other hand, drill hole YLP0047 that was collared near the north end of the dyke intercepted 16 metres of 0.94% Li 2 O from 64 metres, including 12 metres of 1.12% Li 2 O from 67 metres.

Drill hole YLP0040 was drilled in the mid-section of the Shorty dyke where it intercepted 8 metres of 1.26% Li 2 O from 157 metres.

Drill hole YLP0043 was drilled in the southern section of the BIG-East dyke complex, intersecting three pegmatite dykes. The hole collared in pegmatite at 1.33 metres intersecting 13.67 metres of 1.22% Li 2 O, including 7 metres of 1.64% Li 2 O from 7 metres. Further down the hole 11 metres of 0.84% Li 2 O was intercepted from 26 metres. The last dyke had an intercept of 14 metres of 1.24% Li2O from 42 metres.

Spodumene is the primary lithium mineral constituent of the dykes and occurs with varying amounts of quartz, feldspar, and muscovite.

The company’s flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group.

