Libero Copper & Gold drills 0.24% copper over 100.5 metres at Big Red, British Columbia

18 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Libero Copper & Gold Corp. [LBC-TSXV; LBCMF-OTCQB; 29H-DE] reported results from the summer 2022 drill program at the Big Red project located 70 km north-northwest of the Galore Creek deposit in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia, Canada.

A total of four drill holes were completed (2,790 metres) during the 2022 field season. Three holes tested syenite porphyry intrusion targets to the east of the Terry porphyry copper-gold discovery in an area with an elevated potassic response (radiometric data) and coincidental surface rock samples which contain elevated copper mineralization.

Hole BR-22-043, drilled at the Terry porphyry discovery area intersected 0.24% copper and 0.03 g/t gold over 100.5 metres (from 7.5 to 108.0 metres). This hole successfully tested the down dip extension of the porphyry copper-gold mineralization intersected in drill hole BR-21-028 which returned 0.26% copper and 0.06 g/t gold over 118.7 metres (from 8.3 to 127.0 metres).

“We are pleased that we successfully intersected the extension of the Terry porphyry mineralization in hole BR-22-043. We will be analysing all the field data in preparation for the 2023 field season,” said Ian Harris, CEO.

In addition to drilling in the Terry area, reconnaissance field examinations were carried out on the main mineral occurrences on the property. A total of 614 surface rock samples were collected and assayed. Assays confirm the previous historic sampling results from these areas with mineralized samples containing up to 10 g/t Au. Additional follow-up fieldwork will be completed during the 2023 field program for the Poker, Windy, TGR north, Ridge and West targets to identify the source and scale of the mineralization in these areas.

Big Red is a 26,000-hectare district scale land package with both copper and gold targets, road access, and an airstrip. Big Red is located 45 km southwest of Telegraph Creek along the Barrington Road, 70 km north of Galore Creek, and 70 km northwest of Schaft Creek in the Golden Triangle.

At Big Red, the Terry porphyry copper target is peripheral to a distinct large magnetic-high feature over the Limpoke Pluton that coincides with a radiometric potassium anomaly, magnetic low, conductivity high, copper, gold, silver and molybdenum anomalies and a mapped Jurassic aged porphyry intrusion. The discovery hole drilled in Terry in October 2020 (BR-20-23) returned 120 metres grading 0.34% copper, 2.47 g/t silver, 0.06 g/t gold, including 0.41% copper, 2.93 g/t silver and 0.07 g/t gold over 70.1 metres and including 1.02% Cu, 7.23 g/t Ag, 0.11 g/t Au over 12.2 metres. The discovery is located just 8 km from road access at an elevation of 700 metres with relatively low snowfall.


Share this article

More Stories

Northwest Copper up 19% on B.C. drilling results

17 hours ago Staff Writer

E2Gold drills 34 g/t gold over 0.5 metres at Band-Ore, Ontario

18 hours ago Staff Writer

Enduro Metals drills 1.24% CuEq over 24.2 metres at Newmont, British Columbia

18 hours ago Staff Writer

Brixton hits 234 metres of 0.57% CuEq at B.C. project

18 hours ago Staff Writer

Dundee Precious Metals drills 63.6 g/t gold over 40 metres at Coka Rakita, Serbia

18 hours ago Staff Writer

Transition Metals drills 104.64 g/t AgEq over 21.34 metres at Pike Warden, Yukon

19 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Northwest Copper up 19% on B.C. drilling results

17 hours ago Staff Writer

E2Gold drills 34 g/t gold over 0.5 metres at Band-Ore, Ontario

18 hours ago Staff Writer

Enduro Metals drills 1.24% CuEq over 24.2 metres at Newmont, British Columbia

18 hours ago Staff Writer

Libero Copper & Gold drills 0.24% copper over 100.5 metres at Big Red, British Columbia

18 hours ago Staff Writer

Brixton hits 234 metres of 0.57% CuEq at B.C. project

18 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.