Libero Copper & Gold drills 0.24% copper over 100.5 metres at Big Red, British Columbia

Libero Copper & Gold Corp. [LBC-TSXV; LBCMF-OTCQB; 29H-DE] reported results from the summer 2022 drill program at the Big Red project located 70 km north-northwest of the Galore Creek deposit in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia, Canada.

A total of four drill holes were completed (2,790 metres) during the 2022 field season. Three holes tested syenite porphyry intrusion targets to the east of the Terry porphyry copper-gold discovery in an area with an elevated potassic response (radiometric data) and coincidental surface rock samples which contain elevated copper mineralization.

Hole BR-22-043, drilled at the Terry porphyry discovery area intersected 0.24% copper and 0.03 g/t gold over 100.5 metres (from 7.5 to 108.0 metres). This hole successfully tested the down dip extension of the porphyry copper-gold mineralization intersected in drill hole BR-21-028 which returned 0.26% copper and 0.06 g/t gold over 118.7 metres (from 8.3 to 127.0 metres).

“We are pleased that we successfully intersected the extension of the Terry porphyry mineralization in hole BR-22-043. We will be analysing all the field data in preparation for the 2023 field season,” said Ian Harris, CEO.

In addition to drilling in the Terry area, reconnaissance field examinations were carried out on the main mineral occurrences on the property. A total of 614 surface rock samples were collected and assayed. Assays confirm the previous historic sampling results from these areas with mineralized samples containing up to 10 g/t Au. Additional follow-up fieldwork will be completed during the 2023 field program for the Poker, Windy, TGR north, Ridge and West targets to identify the source and scale of the mineralization in these areas.

Big Red is a 26,000-hectare district scale land package with both copper and gold targets, road access, and an airstrip. Big Red is located 45 km southwest of Telegraph Creek along the Barrington Road, 70 km north of Galore Creek, and 70 km northwest of Schaft Creek in the Golden Triangle.

At Big Red, the Terry porphyry copper target is peripheral to a distinct large magnetic-high feature over the Limpoke Pluton that coincides with a radiometric potassium anomaly, magnetic low, conductivity high, copper, gold, silver and molybdenum anomalies and a mapped Jurassic aged porphyry intrusion. The discovery hole drilled in Terry in October 2020 (BR-20-23) returned 120 metres grading 0.34% copper, 2.47 g/t silver, 0.06 g/t gold, including 0.41% copper, 2.93 g/t silver and 0.07 g/t gold over 70.1 metres and including 1.02% Cu, 7.23 g/t Ag, 0.11 g/t Au over 12.2 metres. The discovery is located just 8 km from road access at an elevation of 700 metres with relatively low snowfall.





