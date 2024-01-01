Lion One Drills 142.66 g/t Gold over 2.2 m from Underground at Tuvatu Gold Mine in Fiji

Share this article

Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (“Lion One” or the “Company“) is pleased to report significant new high-grade gold results from 2,194.70 meters of underground infill and grade control drilling at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji (“Tuvatu”). The drilling is focused on the Ura lode system which is currently being mined.

All drilling was conducted from near surface underground workings. The Company intersected high-grade mineralized structures in 18 holes. Most of the drill holes did not exceed 130 m in length and most of the high-grade drill intercepts are located within 50 m of current underground workings. Drill results include multiple bonanza grade gold assays such as 142.66 g/t over 2.2 m, 489.52 g/t over 0.4 m, 168.95 g/t over 0.5 m, 189.15 g/t over 0.3 m, and 179.95 g/t over 0.3 m.

The Ura lode system is currently being mined from both the 1095 level and the 1116 level of the mine. The primary targets for the Ura drill program are the areas of the Ura system scheduled for near term mining up dip of the 1116 level and down dip of the 1095 level. Mining up dip of the 1116 level will be conducted through conventional shrinkage stoping. Work on this stope has already begun. The 1116 up-dip stope is steeply dipping and will be mined over a strike length of 100 m, with narrow mining widths of approximately 1.5 m. This stope encompasses numerous high-grade gold drill results, including the 168.95 g/t gold over 0.5 m intercept noted above, which is located 20 m above the 1116 level within the planned stope.

The Ura system remains open at depth and is largely untested below the currently modeled lodes. The system is a prime target for resource expansion and upgrade given the high-grade drill results, the underground access already in place, and the lack of drilling down-dip. The drilling reported here represents the first systematic drill program designed to target the Ura system. Much of this drilling is located outside the current resource. Drilling is ongoing and is being conducted from two underground drill stations: the 1095 drill station and the 1116 drill station.

Lion One Chairman Walter Berukoff commented: “We’re very pleased with the results from the Ura drill program. The Ura system is a developing target that represents an excellent opportunity both to expand our resource and to add tonnes to our immediate mine plan. The Ura lodes are high-grade structures, and we expect to be mining the areas targeted by this drill program in the next three to six months.”

Highlights of New Drill Results:

142.66 g/t Au over 2.2 m (including 328.50 g/t Au over 1.0 m) (TGC-0378, from 13.79 m depth)

(including 328.50 g/t Au over 1.0 m) (TGC-0378, from 13.79 m depth) 489.52 g/t Au over 0.4 m (TGC-0389, from 31.1 m depth)

(TGC-0389, from 31.1 m depth) 168.95 g/t Au over 0.5 m (TGC-0396, from 68.78 m depth)

(TGC-0396, from 68.78 m depth) 25.87 g/t Au over 2.3 m (including 59.24 g/t Au over 0.8 m) (TGC-0396, from 55.7 m depth)

(including 59.24 g/t Au over 0.8 m) (TGC-0396, from 55.7 m depth) 189.15 g/t Au over 0.3 m (TGC-0380, from 76.78 m depth)

(TGC-0380, from 76.78 m depth) 179.95 g/t Au over 0.3 m (TGC-0391, from 149 m depth)

(TGC-0391, from 149 m depth) 30.16 g/t Au over 1.5 m (including 81.27 g/t Au over 0.4 m) (TGC-0389, from 50.9 m depth)

(including 81.27 g/t Au over 0.4 m) (TGC-0389, from 50.9 m depth) 31.74 g/t Au over 1.4 m (including 52.27 g/t Au over 0.6 m) (TGC-0392, from 41.1 m depth)

(including 52.27 g/t Au over 0.6 m) (TGC-0392, from 41.1 m depth) 21.55 g/t Au over 1.9 m (including 67.05 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0384, from 18.94 m depth)

(including 67.05 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0384, from 18.94 m depth) 41.57 g/t Au over 1.0 m (including 128.64 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0384, from 38.64 m depth)

(including 128.64 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0384, from 38.64 m depth) 26.79 g/t Au over 1.5 m (including 69.27 g/t Au over 0.5 m) (TGC-0366, from 4.6 m depth)

*Drill intersects are downhole lengths, 3.0 g/t cutoff. True width not known. See Table 1 for additional data.

Figure 1. Location of the Ura drilling reported in this news release. Left image: Plan view of the Ura drilling in relation to the Ura lodes shown in purple and other mineralized lodes shown in grey, with Tuvatu underground development shown in red. Right image: Section view of the Ura drilling looking NNE, approximately along strike of the Ura1 and Ura3 lodes.

Ura Lode System

The Ura lode system was discovered during the initial development of the mine decline in late 2022 and was initially modelled as a single lode. It is now understood to be a system of lodes, with at least three separate lodes already identified (Ura1, Ura2, and Ura3). The Ura system remains largely untested. The system extends to surface and is open at depth. It is closed to the north by the Coreshed fault, while to the south it intersects and is likely offset slightly by the Cabex fault. The drilling reported here represents the first systematic drill program designed to target the Ura system.

Three separate lodes have so far been identified in the Ura system; the Ura1, Ura2, and Ura3 lodes, all three of which are narrow high-grade structures with bonanza-grade gold intersections frequently associated with chalcedonic silica and roscoelite – mineralization characteristic of high-grade alkaline gold systems. The Ura1 and Ura3 lodes dip subvertically to the west and strike approximately 200° to the SSW. The Ura2 lode strikes approximately 205° to the SSW and dips at approximately 45° to the west. The Ura2 lode intersects the Ura1 lode slightly below the 1116 level while the Ura3 lode is located between the Ura2 and Ura1 lodes, intersecting the Ura2 lode between the 1095 and 1116 levels. All three lodes have current total strike lengths of approximately 220 m each and remain open both at depth and to the South beyond the Cabex fault.

The drilling reported in this news release was conducted from two underground drill stations; the 1095 and 1116 drill stations. The drilling targeted areas of the Ura system directly up-dip and down-dip of the 1095 and 1116 levels, with particular focus on the Ura1 and Ura3 lodes. Drilling is being conducted on a 12.5 m grid to provide a detailed understanding of the geometry and mineralization in advance of mining. These areas are scheduled for mining in the near term and are anticipated to be added to the mine plan within the next two to six months.

The Ura system is largely untested and much of the drilling reported in this news release targeted areas outside the current resource. The Ura system is a prime target for resource expansion. Very limited drilling has been conducted below the current underground workings and initial analysis indicates that the system extends well below current levels. The deepest high grade intersect reported in this news release, 179.95 g/t gold over 0.3 m, is located approximately 90 m below current workings. This represents an additional four to five levels of mineralization below current mine levels, with strong potential for mineralization to continue further at depth (Figure 3).

Figure 2. Ura drilling with high-grade intersects highlighted, 3.0 g/t gold cutoff, plan view. Plan view looking down. The drill holes shown here primarily targeted areas of the Ura lodes scheduled for near-term mining above and below the 1095 level. Ura lodes show in purple, underground workings in grey.

Figure 3. Ura drilling with high-grade intersects highlighted, 3.0 g/t gold cutoff, section view. Section view looking NNE. Limited drilling has been conducted on the Ura system below the 1095 level. High grade gold mineralization has been intersected 90 m below the current underground workings and the system remains open at depth. Ura lodes shown in light purple, underground workings in grey.

Competent Person’s Statement

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43- 101”), Melvyn Levrel, MAIG, Senior Geologist for Lion One Metals, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Lion One Laboratories / QAQC

Lion One adheres to rigorous QAQC procedures above and beyond basic regulatory guidelines in conducting its drilling, sampling, testing, and analyses. The Company operates its own geochemical assay laboratory and its own fleet of diamond drill rigs using PQ, HQ and NQ sized drill rods. The Lion One geochemical laboratory is accredited under the IANZ ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Standard – the international standard for testing and calibration of laboratories.

Diamond drill core samples are logged by Lion One personnel on site. Exploration diamond drill core is split by Lion One personnel on site, with half core samples sent for analysis and the other half core remaining on site. Grade control diamond drill core is whole core assayed. Core samples are delivered to the Lion One Laboratory for preparation and analysis. All samples are pulverized at the Lion One lab to 85% passing through 75 microns and gold analysis is carried out using fire assay with an AA finish. Samples that return grades greater than 10.00 g/t Au are re-analyzed by gravimetric method, which is considered more accurate for very high-grade samples.

Duplicates of 5% of samples with grades above 0.5 g/t Au are delivered to ALS Global Laboratories in Australia for check assay determinations using the same methods (Au-AA26 and Au-GRA22 where applicable). ALS also analyses 33 pathfinder elements by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and ICP-AES (method ME-ICP61). The Lion One lab can test a range of up to 71 elements through Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES), but currently focuses on a suite of 26 important pathfinder elements with an aqua regia digest and ICP-OES finish.

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One Metals is an emerging Canadian gold producer headquartered in North Vancouver BC, with new operations established in late 2023 at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji. The Tuvatu project comprises the high-grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Deposit, the Underground Gold Mine, the Pilot Plant, and the Assay Lab. The Company also has an extensive exploration license covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, which is host to multiple mineralized zones and highly prospective exploration targets.

This press release may contain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “proposed”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information reflects Lion One Metals Limited’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Lion One Metals Limited and on assumptions Lion One Metals Limited believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the actual results of exploration projects being equivalent to or better than estimated results in technical reports, assessment reports, and other geological reports or prior exploration results. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of Lion One Metals Limited or its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the stage development of Lion One Metals Limited, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of current research and development or operational activities; competition; uncertainty as to patent applications and intellectual property rights; product liability and lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting mining, timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; not realizing on the potential benefits of technology; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labor or loss of key individuals. Although Lion One Metals Limited has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Lion One Metals Limited does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Appendix 1: Full Drill Results and Collar Information

Table 1. Collar coordinates for drillholes reported in this release. Coordinates are in Fiji map grid.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth TGC-0364 1876283 3920814 120 304.3 -7.2 106.0 TGC-0366 1876284 3920812 121 266.2 18.2 85.0 TGC-0368 1876283 3920812 121 283.3 18.1 81.0 TGC-0369 1876283 3920814 121 313.2 14.7 86.3 TGC-0371 1876283 3920815 120 318.6 -6.7 94.0 TGC-0372 1876283 3920818 120 335.7 -10.2 180.4 TGC-0374 1876283 3920815 120 291.6 -38.3 174.6 TGC-0376 1876283 3920815 119 291.7 -44.5 112.0 TGC-0378 1876182 3920778 98 99.2 -40.0 80.2 TGC-0380 1876285 3920814 122 291.1 -49.4 121.2 TGC-0381 1876182 3920778 98 99.0 -81.0 16.1 TGC-0382 1876182 3920779 99 78.6 -14.8 62.3 TGC-0384 1876182 3920779 99 64.4 -17.3 74.4 TGC-0385 1876283 3920815 119 303.0 -37.4 105.0 TGC-0386 1876182 3920779 98 63.5 -46.8 110.7 TGC-0388 1876283 3920815 119 302.6 -43.9 113.1 TGC-0389 1876182 3920780 99 53.5 -13.2 101.2 TGC-0390 1876182 3920780 99 52.7 -35.9 111.0 TGC-0391 1876283 3920815 119 303.1 -50.1 231.5 TGC-0392 1876183 3920778 99 110.7 -19.2 58.2 TGC-0396 1876283 3920811 121 249.2 16.3 90.5

Table 2. Composite intervals from drillholes reported in this news release (composite grade >3.0 g/t Au, with <1 m internal dilution at <3.0 g/t Au).

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) TGC-0364 0.0 0.7 0.7 3.05 50.3 51.9 1.6 11.47 including 50.3 50.9 0.6 25.78 and 50.9 51.4 0.5 0.26 and 51.4 51.9 0.5 5.52 TGC-0366 1.7 2.2 0.5 12.58 4.6 6.1 1.5 26.79 including 4.6 5.1 0.5 69.27 and 5.1 5.8 0.7 4.45 and 5.8 6.1 0.3 3.80 7.3 9.0 1.7 5.05 including 7.3 7.9 0.6 5.50 and 7.9 9.0 1.1 4.81 10.8 11.6 0.8 5.43 including 10.8 11.1 0.3 3.63 and 11.1 11.6 0.5 6.60 20.2 22.0 1.8 12.27 including 20.2 21.4 1.2 16.14 and 21.4 22.0 0.6 4.54 26.9 27.7 0.8 8.86 34.2 34.7 0.5 5.32 45.6 46.2 0.6 23.86 54.7 55.0 0.3 3.07 56.1 56.5 0.4 44.93 TGC-0368 20.7 21.0 0.3 8.43 39.5 40.0 0.5 3.57 44.8 45.4 0.6 6.86 50.7 51.7 1.0 3.97 including 50.7 51.2 0.5 3.97 and 51.2 51.7 0.5 3.97 75.7 76.4 0.7 3.11 TGC-0374 110.9 111.2 0.3 21.79 TGC-0376 77.9 79.3 1.5 5.47 including 77.9 78.3 0.5 9.95 and 78.3 79.3 1.0 3.46 90.5 90.8 0.4 5.33 TGC-0378 12.1 12.4 0.3 3.49 13.8 16.0 2.2 142.66 including 13.8 14.3 0.5 5.77 and 14.3 14.8 0.5 2.57 and 14.8 15.1 0.3 0.17 and 15.1 16.0 1.0 328.50 23.3 24.8 1.5 8.46 including 23.3 23.7 0.4 21.28 and 23.7 24.1 0.4 0.39 and 24.1 24.8 0.7 6.12 29.4 29.7 0.3 10.02 TGC-0380 0.0 0.5 0.5 15.86 72.8 73.2 0.4 21.05 76.8 77.1 0.3 189.15 TGC-0381 14.2 15.4 1.2 7.47 TGC-0382 15.2 15.5 0.3 46.28 18.1 18.5 0.4 9.98 20.2 20.6 0.4 71.69 31.0 31.8 0.8 33.39 including 31.0 31.5 0.5 25.25 and 31.5 31.8 0.3 48.03 33.0 33.4 0.4 3.12 34.6 36.1 1.5 5.99 including 34.6 35.0 0.4 4.71 and 35.0 35.3 0.3 13.71 and 35.3 35.6 0.3 3.40 and 35.6 36.1 0.5 4.07 TGC-0384 18.9 20.8 1.9 21.55 including 18.9 19.3 0.3 29.99 and 19.3 19.7 0.5 2.13 and 19.7 20.0 0.3 67.05 and 20.0 20.3 0.3 0.16 and 20.3 20.8 0.5 19.84 22.0 22.6 0.6 4.59 including 22.0 22.3 0.3 4.09 and 22.3 22.6 0.3 5.08 38.6 39.6 1.0 41.57 including 38.6 39.0 0.4 4.28 and 39.0 39.3 0.3 0.60 and 39.3 39.6 0.3 128.64 TGC-0385 71.4 72.4 1.0 18.55 including 71.4 71.7 0.3 6.55 and 71.7 72.1 0.4 0.05 and 72.1 72.4 0.3 57.69 78.3 80.0 1.7 4.88 including 78.3 78.7 0.4 3.50 and 78.7 79.4 0.7 0.05 and 79.4 79.7 0.3 13.75 and 79.7 80.0 0.3 8.74 92.9 93.2 0.3 24.86 TGC-0386 10.0 14.3 4.4 4.73 including 10.0 10.4 0.4 16.48 and 10.4 11.0 0.7 <0.01 and 11.0 11.3 0.3 1.52 and 11.3 12.5 1.2 3.65 and 12.5 12.8 0.3 <0.01 and 12.8 13.1 0.3 1.09 and 13.1 14.3 1.2 7.36 TGC-0388 0.0 0.6 0.6 3.48 TGC-0389 31.1 31.5 0.4 489.52 50.9 52.4 1.5 30.16 including 50.9 51.3 0.4 81.27 and 51.3 52.0 0.7 2.91 and 52.0 52.4 0.4 26.72 85.9 86.2 0.3 4.04 TGC-0390 14.7 15.1 0.4 7.70 59.1 59.6 0.5 6.76 81.0 81.4 0.4 21.76 84.5 85.1 0.6 3.00 85.7 86.2 0.5 3.69 99.1 99.4 0.3 4.43 101.6 101.9 0.3 3.28 TGC-0391 0.0 0.6 0.6 3.61 76.9 78.1 1.2 10.40 including 76.9 77.5 0.6 7.91 and 77.5 78.1 0.6 12.89 96.9 97.3 0.4 39.15 113.0 113.3 0.3 3.72 149.0 149.3 0.3 179.95 TGC-0392 14.0 14.4 0.4 5.32 24.6 27.8 3.2 11.99 including 24.6 25.0 0.4 18.68 and 25.0 25.6 0.6 5.97 and 25.6 26.3 0.7 34.65 and 26.3 27.2 0.9 0.05 and 27.2 27.8 0.6 5.01 41.1 42.5 1.4 31.74 including 41.1 41.7 0.6 52.27 and 41.7 42.5 0.8 16.34 TGC-0396 0.0 0.5 0.5 12.53 5.2 8.0 2.8 7.13 including 5.2 5.6 0.4 9.95 and 5.6 6.2 0.7 13.67 and 6.2 6.5 0.3 1.24 and 6.5 7.4 0.9 4.67 and 7.4 8.0 0.6 4.55 10.9 11.6 0.6 3.64 12.1 12.7 0.6 3.26 14.0 16.8 2.8 5.48 including 14.0 14.5 0.5 8.38 and 14.5 15.0 0.5 3.61 and 15.0 15.4 0.4 5.88 and 15.4 15.7 0.3 9.27 and 15.7 16.8 1.1 3.90 34.7 35.0 0.3 21.78 50.0 54.5 4.5 3.74 including 50.0 50.3 0.3 4.50 and 50.3 51.5 1.2 6.56 and 51.5 52.3 0.8 0.04 and 52.3 52.7 0.4 3.58 and 52.7 53.0 0.3 2.48 and 53.0 53.3 0.3 1.76 and 53.3 54.5 1.2 4.07 55.7 58.0 2.3 25.87 including 55.7 56.5 0.8 59.24 and 56.5 57.2 0.7 12.82 and 57.2 58.0 0.8 3.05 64.2 66.7 2.5 4.70 including 64.2 64.5 0.3 5.08 and 64.5 65.5 1.0 5.23 and 65.5 66.7 1.2 4.16 68.8 69.3 0.5 168.95

