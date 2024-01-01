Lion One Metals drills 1,517.79 g/t gold over 0.3 metres at Tuvatu Gold Mine, Fiji

Share this article

Lion One Metals Ltd. [TSXV: LIO; OTCQX: LOMLF] reported significant new high-grade gold results from Zone 5 infill and grade control drilling at its 100%-owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji.

Assay results are presented here for infill and grade control drilling in the Zone 5 area of Tuvatu. Drill results include multiple bonanza grade gold assays such as 1517.79 g/t, 513.50 g/t, 113.76 g/t, 137.50 g/t, and 115.25 g/t.

These results are all located proximal to underground development in the near-surface portion of the mine. Drilling was focused on the up-dip and down-dip areas of the UR2 and URW3 lodes.

Top New Drill Results: 1517.79 g/t Au over 0.3 m (TGC-0237, from 42.6 m depth); 513.50 g/t Au over 0.3 m (TGC-0263, from 60.47 m depth); 67.45 g/t Au over 0.75 m (TGC-0254, from 90.75 m depth); 17.89 g/t Au over 2.7 m (including 113.76 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0225, from 94.6 m depth); 25.73 g/t Au over 1.8 m (including 96.78 g/t Au over 0.4 m) (TGC-0251, from 46.9 m depth); 18.42 g/t Au over 2.5 m (including 62.83 g/t Au over 0.4 m) (TGC-0240, from 44.0 m depth); 30.99 g/t Au over 1.4 m (including 137.50 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0239, from 97.8 m depth); 64.25 g/t Au over 0.6 m (TGC-0256, from 98.11 m depth); 2.55 g/t Au over 0.5 m (TGC-0245, from 91.0 m depth) and 115.25 g/t Au over 0.3 m (TGC-0250, from 52.7 m depth).

All drill intersects are downhole lengths, 3.0 g/t cutoff.

The Zone 5 area of Tuvatu is located along the main decline and includes the principal north-south oriented lodes (UR1 to UR3), the principal northeast-southwest oriented lodes (UR4 to UR8), and several of the western lodes (URW2, URW2A, URW3).

These lodes are steeply dipping structures that converge at approximately 500 metres depth to form Zone 500, which is the highest-grade part of the deposit and is interpreted to be the feeder zone at Tuvatu. The system remains open at depth with the deepest high-grade intersections occurring below 1,000 metre depth.

The drilling reported in this news release targeted the near-surface portions of the UR2 and URW3 lodes. Drilling was focused on the up-dip and down-dip areas of the UR2 and URW3 lodes, directly above and below current underground developments. The drilling targeted a 320 m strike length of the UR2 and URW3 lodes. The current total strike length of the UR2 lode is approximately 620 m, while that of the URW3 lode is approximately 330 m. Both lodes remain open along strike and at depth.

Zone 5 grade control drilling is being conducted from three underground locations: the 1130 drill cuddy, the 1135 drill cuddy, and the 1090 drill cuddy. These drillholes are designed to intersect the mineralized lodes in a perpendicular to sub-perpendicular orientation such that the mineralized intervals approximate the true width of the lodes. Grade control drilling is being conducted on 10-metre centres to provide a detailed understanding of the geometry and mineralization of the Zone 5 lodes. The purpose of the current Zone 5 grade control drill program is to enhance the mine model and inform stope design in advance of mining in the target areas.

Lion One Metals has new operations that were established in late 2023 at its Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji. The Tuvatu project comprises the high-grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Deposit, the Underground Gold Mine, the Pilot Plant, and the Assay Lab. The Company also has an extensive exploration license covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, which is host to multiple mineralized zones and highly prospective exploration targets.

