Lithium Chile unveils LOI for sale of Arizaro project in Argentina

Lithium Chile Inc. [LITH-TSXV, LTMCF-OTCQB] said it has executed a binding letter of intent with an arms length party for the sale of its 80% stake in the Arizaro lithium project in Argentina, marking a transformative milestone for the company and its shareholders.

The buyer is a large, Asian-based company founded two decades ago. The buyer is a diversified enterprise with significant interests in mining, renewable energy and technology sectors.

The unnamed buyer will acquire an 80% interest in the Arizaro project via the purchase of the company’s wholly-owned Argentinian subsidiary, Geo Inversiones Mineras S.A. The purchase price is US$180 million (approximately $250 million (Canadian)), to be paid in cash on closing, representing a substantial premium to the company’s current trading price.

Lithium Chile shares advanced on the news, rising 2.05% or $0.015 to 74.5 cents. The shares trade in a 52-week range of 88 cents and 47 cents.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to certain conditions, including a second round of due diligence by the buyer, government and regulatory approvals and consents, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange, which includes shareholder approval, and completion of definitive agreements pertaining to the sale. The LOI provides a 90-day exclusivity period.

Subject to closing, Lithium Chile said the proceeds of the sale will position the company to pursue growth opportunities across its extensive portfolio of lithium assets in Chile and Argentina, while rewarding shareholders with a tangible return on their investment.

Following closing, it is Lithium Chile’s intention to distribute the majority of net proceeds from the sale to its shareholders via a special dividend. The buyer has concluded its first round of financial due diligence, which was followed up with field due diligence over the past month involving a team of technical and financial representatives who attended the Arizaro salar and Lithium Chile’s Salta offices in Argentina.

In a press release on July 23, 2024, Lithium Chile announced the completion of a pre-feasibility study for its flagship Arizaro Project. The NI-43-101-compliant PFS outlines the project’s strong economic viability, environmental sustainability, and long-term operational potential.

Highlights from the study include production capacity of 25,000 tonnes per annum of battery grade lithium carbonate (LCE), and a project life-of-mine duration of 20 years.

The initial capital cost is estimated at US$1.055 billion. The operating cost is pegged at $5,457/t LCE.

The pre-feasibility study reported a measured resource of 261,000 tonnes of LCE, increased the indicated resource by 33% to 2.23 million tonnes of LCE, and expanded the inferred resource by 13% to 1.62 million tonnes of LCE, resulting in a total mineral resource of 14.12 million tonnes of LCE.

Furthermore, the study establishes a probable mineral reserve of 490,000 tonnes LCE at 273 mg/L Li.

The PFS benefits from a favourable lithium carbonate price environment, according to Benchmark Minerals.

