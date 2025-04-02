Lithium Ionic engages RTEK to advance Bandeira Project, Brazil

Share this article

Lithium Ionic Corp. [TSXV: LTH; OTCQB: LTHCF; FSE: H3N] reported that under a services agreement signed April 2, 2025, it has engaged RTEK International DMCC as a strategic advisor to fast-track the development of its flagship Bandeira Lithium Project in Brazil’s Lithium Valley.

This long-term partnership integrates world-class lithium expertise into Lithium Ionic’s owner’s team as the project transitions from feasibility to construction and operations. RTEK is recognized globally for its technical and operational expertise in the lithium sector.

Blake Hylands, P.Geo., CEO of Lithium Ionic, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome RTEK’s deeply experienced team to support Bandeira’s next phase of growth. Their lithium-specific expertise, paired with a history of delivering high-performance operations, aligns perfectly with our vision for Bandeira. With construction approaching, RTEK’s involvement strengthens our execution capabilities and brings valuable insight from proven success in Brazil’s Lithium Valley.”

RTEK is led by a globally recognized team of lithium industry veterans, including Brian Talbot, Nicholas Rowley, Noel O’Brien, and Rodrigo Roso, who have delivered results across the full mine lifecycle, from feasibility through to production. As part of the owner’s team, RTEK will conduct a detailed review of Lithium Ionic’s NI 43-101 Feasibility Study, identifying opportunities to optimize plant and mine design, reduce CAPEX and OPEX, and explore strategies to compress the development timeline, ultimately positioning Bandeira as one of Brazil’s next high-impact lithium producers.

Beyond engineering management and construction planning, RTEK will also develop a comprehensive operational strategy. This includes optimizing processes, managing commissioning, and overseeing ramp-up activities to ensure best-in-class production performance.

Brian Talbot, Founder and Director of RTEK, commented, “We’re excited to join forces with Lithium Ionic at such a pivotal moment in the development of the Bandeira Project. With a strong foundation already in place, we see excellent potential to accelerate the advancement of this project to production by applying proven strategies in design optimization, cost efficiency, and execution discipline. Bandeira has all the hallmarks of a globally competitive lithium operation, and we look forward to helping unlock that value as part of the owner’s team.”

Under the RTEK Agreement, RTEK consultants will be integrated with Lithium Ionic’s owner’s team to drive the advancement of the Bandeira Project. Their mandate includes progressing detailed engineering, optimizing the operational design, and identifying opportunities to reduce CAPEX and OPEX to ensure cost-efficiencies and prepare the Project for construction readiness.

The RTEK Agreement and all Share Compensation is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Lithium Ionic also announces a change in its senior management team. Mike Westendorf, who joined the company in February 2024 as Vice President, Technical Services, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO), replacing Paulo Misk.

Lithium Ionic’s Itinga and Salinas group of properties cover ~17,000 hectares in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. Its Feasibility-stage Bandeira Project is situated in the same region as CBL’s Cachoeira lithium mine, which has produced lithium for +30 years, as well as Sigma Lithium Corp.’s Grota do Cirilo project, which hosts the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

