Lithium South samples up to 708 mg/L Li at Hombre Muerto North, Argentina

Share this article

Lithium South Development Corp. [LIS-TSXV; LISMF-OTCQB; OGPQ-FSE] reported results from the continuing drill campaign at the Hombre Muerto North lithium project (HMN Li project) in Salta province, Argentina.

The company is reporting partial results from hole AS02, which has been completed to a depth of 410 metres. Six packer samples have been collected and four results received. Assay work was completed by Alex Stewart Laboratories (an ISo certified laboratory) of Mendoza, Argentina.

Sample AS02-143 was taken at 48 metres and returned 569 milligrams/litre lithium. Sample AS02-142 was taken at 61 metres and returned 605 mg/L lithium. Sample AS02-146 was acquired at 85 metres and returned 637 mg/L lithium. Sample AS02-156 was acquired at 216 metres and returned 708 mg/L lithium. Samples acquired at 343 metres and 367 metres are pending results.

Upon receipt of the entire sample string, a final average lithium value will be calculated.

The hole has established a deep portion of the brine basin, much deeper than previous drilling. The geology comprises medium to fine sand from zero to 131 metres, medium sand from 131 to 308 metres, and brecciated and fractured orthoquartzite from 308 to 405 metres. The entire zone from zero to 405 metres contains brine. After 405 metres, fresh orthoquartzite, or hydrogeological basement, was encountered down to 410 metres, where the hole was terminated.

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk, president and CEO, said, “Hole AS02 is the deepest hole completed to date at the HMN Li project and demonstrates the potential to significantly expand the total resource for the project. We are very pleased with the high lithium and low magnesium values.”

The last hole to be drilled at the Alba Sabrina claim block is currently under way at location AS07. Results from other holes completed to date are pending. Once drilling is completed on the Alba Sabrina claim block, the rig will move to the Natalia Maria claim block located to the east of Alba Sabrina and southwest of the Tramo claim block which was drilled in 2018.

The HMN Li project is at an advanced stage of evaluation, with a preliminary economic assessment completed in April 2019. Lithium South is the 100% owner of the HMN Li project and expects to expand the known resource with its current drill program. Preliminary results support this expectation. Additional project work including permitting, environmental studies and process test work is continuing.

The Hombre Muerto North lithium project is adjacent to a US$4-billion lithium mine under development by the Korean multinational corporation POSCO, which acquired its holdings from Galaxy Resources Ltd. for US$280-million. Livent Corp. is producing lithium to the south of the Hombre Muerto North lithium project and has actively operated there for over 25 years.





Share this article