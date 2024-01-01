Lithos Group receives brine samples from new mining companies, Alabama

Share this article

Lithos Group Ltd. [LITS-NEO] provided an update on the continued influx of brine samples from new mining companies. This development underscores Lithos’s growing reputation and capability in the lithium extraction industry. The tests were conducted at Lithos’s state-of-the-art facility in Bessemer, Alabama, highlighting the company’s commitment to technological innovation and environmental stewardship.

Increased Brine Reception: Lithos has been receiving an increasing number of brine samples from new mining companies. This influx highlights the industry’s trust in Lithos’s patent-pending AcQUATM technology, which aims to improve lithium extraction processes.

Successful Testing and Presentation: Lithos has completed comprehensive testing on multiple brine samples from one of its mining customers. The test results have been successfully presented to the client, demonstrating the effectiveness and reliability of the Lithos technology.

New Client Engagements: Lithos is currently testing additional brine samples from customers. The company expects to complete these tests soon and will present the results to potential clients, reinforcing its market presence.

South American Client Engagement: Lithos received brine samples from another mining company in South America, reinforcing its presence in the key lithium-rich region and enhancing its global reach.

Lithos Group is a mining technology company focused on selective extraction of aqueous minerals. The company’s AcQUATM technology allows lithium to be extracted from continental brine reservoirs without the need for additional freshwater or any added chemicals or reagents. Lithium is now among the world’s most in-demand metals as the world “electrifies” to reduce CO 2 emissions, led by continuing growth in EV sales and the installation of hundreds of gigawatts of intermittent solar power generation capacity requiring partial battery storage solutions.

The company’s mission is to produce sustainable lithium without evaporation ponds. AcQUATM is the Lithos patent-pending technology that spans the complete value chain from the conditioning and pre-treatment of raw brines through the DLE phase into the polishing and purification of battery-grade lithium feedstock. Lithos has two processing facilities: a 4,000 sq ft lab in Denver, CO, and a 55,000 sq ft complex in Bessemer, AL.

Lithos is working with multiple strategic mineral resource owners, including brines from the largest Salars in Chile and the United States. Their wholly-owned subsidiary, Aqueous Resources LLC, is a US Department of Energy grant awardee and a Colorado Advanced Industries grant awardee.

