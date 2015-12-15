Lode Gold’s planned Spin Co, Gold Orogen, posts exploration results at McIntyre Brook and Riley Brook, New Brunswick

Share this article

Lode Gold Resources Inc. [TSXV: LOD; OTCQB: LODFF] reported results of prospecting and soil geochemical exploration work conducted by its subsidiary, Gold Orogen and its joint venture partner Fancamp Exploration Ltd. [TSXV: FNC] on the McIntyre Brook and Riley Brook properties.

The McIntyre Brook and Riley Brook properties form a district scale, 445 km² land package located in a highly prospective region for gold and polymetallic mineral discovery, in northern New Brunswick which is held jointly by Gold Orogen and Fancamp Exploration in the Acadian Gold joint venture. The highly encouraging results across three principal target areas on the properties will guide an upcoming drill program planned for the Fall of 2025.

The Acadian Gold joint venture holds one of the largest under-explored claims groups in an emerging gold camp, with two key properties; McIntyre Brook, situated adjacent to Puma Exploration’s Williams Brook Project (which holds an option agreement with Kinross Gold), and Riley Brook, a significantly sized property surrounded by claims recently acquired by Kenorland Minerals. Based on recent results, McIntyre Brook demonstrates the hallmarks of a significant gold-copper discovery opportunity.

Prospecting and Soil Geochemical Exploration Highlights: A prospecting and trenching program conducted in May-June of 2025, followed by a soil geochemical survey in July 2025, resulted in the discovery of high-grade rock grab samples extending the known favorable horizon of Area 2 (McIntyre Brook Prospect) to a minimum strike extension of 3 km.

These encouraging recent results, coupled with the results of the 2024 exploration program (Heliborne HeliTEM survey, prospecting, soil surveys etc.), will direct the planned fall drill program.

Results from the prospecting surveys include high-grade gold assays from grab samples of up to 7.0 g/t gold.

The assays from selected grab samples from the trenching program show results of up to 6.1 g/t Au and 6.9 g/t Au in trench T25-1.

The soil geochemical survey, conducted to fill in over areas not previously covered, continued to prove to be an excellent field vectors to pursue more advanced work in this environment.

The area of Zone 1 is also characterized by a 275 ppb Au stream sediment sample collected downstream from the conductive area. This sample was the highest value returned from the 1981 regional stream sampling program undertaken in the area by the Geological Surveys Branch of New Brunswick.

The results of the ongoing exploration program, centered on the three principal showings identified at McIntyre Brook, incorporating a comprehensive review of historical data and recent exploration work, confirm the prospectivity for gold mineralization of the Electromagnetic Anomaly (EM) Zone, McIntyre Brook Prospect and the Northwest Area.

The Northwest Area of McIntyre Brook is an area of substantial interest as it lies on strike with Puma Exploration’s Williams Brook Lynx showing which reported high-grade drill results including 5.50 g/t Au over 50 metres. Previous notable findings from the exploration program at McIntyre Brook, including results of trenching and chip channel sampling, confirmed a gold bearing rhyolitic horizon with a strike extension of at least 200-metres with up to nine metres of thickness, significantly increasing the known surface expression of mineralization identified by historical drilling.

These new results from McIntyre Brook highlighting coincident high-grade rock grab samples, gold-in-soil anomalies and prominent electromagnetic conductors, strongly support the exploration strategy focusing the program on a more refined search space.

“The latest results from McIntyre Brook confirm the exceptional potential of the New Brunswick joint venture will provide quality, high priority targets for systematic drill testing,” stated Lode Gold Director, Jon Hill. “The combination of high-grade assays from grab and chip samples, coincident gold-in-soil anomalies, and strong electromagnetic conductors along a 3-km strike length all point to the discovery potential for a robust mineralized system within this rapidly emerging belt.”

Further to the company’s news release dated March 7, 2025, the company entered a debt settlement with arm’s length creditors related to a total debt of $229,765 owing for services provided by the creditors to the company and interest. In full satisfaction and settlement of the debt, the company will issue 957,355 common shares in the capital of the company at a deemed price of $0.24 per share.

The debt Shares issued in connection with the shares-for-debt transaction, are subject to a four months and one day hold period. The shares-for-debt transaction remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Further to the company’s news release dated September 6, 2025, certain officers and directors of the company, specifically Wendy T. Chan (CEO & Director), Hashim Ahmed (Director), and David Swetlow (CFO of the company’s subsidiary 1475039 BC Ltd) purchase or acquired direction over an aggregate of 1,110,678 Units. The interested persons are each considered a related party of the company and the sale of Units under the offering to the interested persons constitutes a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101.

Following completion of the offering, the interested persons hold 1,416,578 common shares. A material change report in connection with the offering was not filed prior to closing.

The Acadian Gold joint venture, Acadian Gold Corp., is an initiative between Lode Gold Inc. and Fancamp Exploration Ltd. for the advancement and exploration of significantly sized, well-located and under-explored mineral assets in New Brunswick. This 50/50 joint venture holds mineral properties located in a prospective region for gold and polymetallic mineral discovery, a geologic domain that hosts other gold-focused firms such as Calibre Mining and New Found Gold. Acadian Gold’s holdings include the Riley Brook property, a 334.5 km2 land package of mineral claims and 111 km2 of McIntyre Brook mineral claims, which collectively create a dominant land holding on an orogenic belt where other major developers are established and which hosts certain world-class deposits.

Acadian Gold is positioned from a strategic perspective as a key player in the region, and holds the potential to be an emerging, district-scale, Au-Cu exploration play with upside potential from a major discovery.

In New Brunswick, Lode Gold, through its subsidiary 1475039 B.C. Ltd., has created one of the largest land packages in the province with its Acadian Gold joint venture Acadian Gold’s holdings span 445 km2 with 44 km of identified strike. It has confirmed gold endowment with mineralized rhyolites.

In the United States, the company is focused on its advanced exploration and development asset, the Fremont Mine in Mariposa, California. It has a recent 2025 NI 43-101 report and mineral resource estimate.

This asset has exploration upside and is open at depth (three step-out holes at 1,300 metres hit structure and were mineralized) and on strike. This is a brownfield project with over 43,000 metres drilled, 23 km of underground workings and 14 adits. The project has excellent infrastructure with close access to electricity, water, state highways, railheads and port.

The company recently completed an internal scoping study evaluating the potential to resume operations at Fremont based on 100% underground mining. Previously, in March 2023, the Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) in accordance with NI 43-101 which evaluated a mix of open pit and underground mining.

