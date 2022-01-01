Lucky Minerals trenches 7.81 g/t gold over one metre at Wayka, Ecuador

31 mins ago Staff Writer
Lucky Minerals Inc. [LKY-TSXV; LKMNF-OTC; 8LM-FSE] is continuing with the trenching program for the upcoming drill program at the Wayka epithermal gold discovery at its 100%-owned Fortuna property in southern Ecuador. Wall zone trenching identified additional altered mineralized structures that will be tested in upcoming drilling

Trenching in the Wall zone (trenches T-22, T-23 and C-7) in weakly altered meta granites returned anomalous gold. The foliation in trench T-22 strikes 118˚ and dips 38˚ southeast. Kelly zone trenching returns 1.21 g/t gold over 10 metres and also identifies anomalous altered structures

Trenching in the Kelly zone which includes trench T-12 located approximately 700 metres north of trench T-5 (Discovery zone) returned an average of 1.21 g/t gold over 10 metres. Mineralization in this area is mainly of sericite-quartz type in contrast to that of mainly strong silicification found in the Discovery zone trenches T-5 and T-6. Other trenches in the Kelly zone, T-24 and T-25, are in silicified hydrothermal breccias and returned anomalous gold. Trench T-26 in silicified schists also returned anomalous gold.

Approximately 1 km east-northeast of the Wall zone a massive lens of magnetite with pyrite veinlets and disseminations was identified hosted in a leucocratic coarse-grained granite. The magnetite lens strikes northwest and has a vertical dip. A sample taken across one metre returned 7.81 g/t gold. The lens lies approximately 1.2 km east of the El Buitre porphyry prospect.

Francois Perron, CEO, stated: “Fieldwork continues to add information about the alteration systems at Wayka. The upcoming drilling campaign, slated to begin in June, will start to expand this knowledge to depth as we follow up our trenches in the Discovery zone. Hopefully by understanding the intensity of alteration in all of these structures we will better understand how to direct our exploration efforts toward higher potential areas. The new sample from a magnetite vein located one km east of our current trenching efforts adds a new avenue of exploration as this type of mineralization is distinct from what we have encountered thus far.”

Wayka — Next steps at Wayka include mobilization for drilling campaign (under way), drilling (June), trenching (continuing) and Prospecting in other areas to deepen the company’s understanding of overall Wayka area (continuing).

The Fortuna project comprises 12 contiguous, 550 km2 (55,000 hectares, or 136,000 acres) of exploration concessions. Fortuna is located in a highly prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador.


Lucky Minerals trenches 7.81 g/t gold over one metre at Wayka, Ecuador

