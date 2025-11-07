Lundin Gold announces CEO transition

Share this article

Lundin Gold Inc. [LUG-TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm] has announced a planned leadership transition. Ron Hochstein will step down as President, CEO and director after 10 years at the helm. He will be succeeded by Jamie Beck, the former CEO and director of Filo Corp. a move that takes effect on November 7, 2025.

“With the support of the board and our two largest shareholders, I have decided that the time is right to transition Lundin Gold to new leadership,’’ said Hochstein. “I have worked with Jamie for over 15 years in various roles within the Lundin Group, and I am very confident that he will continue to build on this legacy that began with the vision of Lukas Lundin in 2014.’’

The company said Beck brings a track record of creating shareholder value within the Lundin Group. Under his six-year leadership at Filo, the exploration program delivered the discovery of one of the largest copper, gold and silver deposits in the world [Filo del Sol], culminating in the $4.5 billion acquisition of Filo by BHP Group Ltd. [BHP-NYSE] and Lundin Mining Corp. [LUN-TSX; LUMI-Sweden] in January 2025.

The Filo Del Sol project in Chile is a high-sulphidation epithermal deposit associated with one or more large porphyry gold systems.

Prior to the takeover, the Lundin Family Trusts owned a 33% stake in Filo Mining, while BHP held 6.0%.

Prior to reaching the deal with BHP, Lundin Mining owned 100% of the Josemaria project, an advanced-stage copper project located approximately 10 kilometres from Filo del Sol in San Juan Province, Argentina.

The joint venture aims to create a long-term partnership between Lundin Mining and BHP to jointly develop an emerging copper district with world class potential that could support a globally ranked mining complex.

The proximity of the Filo del Sol and Josemaria projects facilitates that goal by allowing for greater economies of scale, shared infrastructure and increased optionality for staged expansions.

Since joining in 2009, Beck has held numerous senior roles within the Lundin Group, including at NGEx Minerals Ltd. [NGEX-TSXV], Filo Mining, Josemaria Resources and Lundin Mining. He also has direct experience with (Lundin Gold’s flagship) Fruta del Norte (gold project in Ecuador), having provided financial analysis and support for Lundin Gold’s US$240 million acquisition of Fruta del Norte from Kinross Gold Corp. [K-TSX, KGC-NYSE], and later on fiscal terms with the Government of Ecuador.

Fruta del Norte is one of the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world. The mine reached commercial production in February 2020.

The company said Beck will start work with Lundin Gold, effective immediately, to ensure a smooth transition which reflects Lundin Gold’s long-term commitment to governance, continuity and sustainable growth.’

“Ron will support this transition over the next few months as he readies to pursue his next challenge with the Lundin Group following Jamie’s appointment in November,’’ the company said. On Friday, Lundin Gold shares eased 0.10% or 10 cents to $92.12. The shares trade in a 52-week range of $97.67 and $26.90.

