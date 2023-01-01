Lundin Gold produces 112,212 ounces of gold in Q3 2023, shares up

16 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Lundin Gold Inc. [TSX-LUG, Nasdaq Stockholm; OTCQX-LUGDF] had third quarter 2023 gold production of 112,212 ounces (oz) from its Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Of the total quarterly gold production, 71,902 oz were produced as concentrate and 40,310 oz as doré. During the same quarter in 2022, the company produced 121,635 oz of gold. Gold sales in the third quarter of 2023 totalled 112,711 oz and were sold at an average realized gold price of $1,931 per oz. All dollar amounts are stated in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

In the third quarter of 2023, the mill processed 416,072 tonnes resulting in an average throughput rate of 4,523 tonnes per day at an average grade of 9.7 g/t with recoveries of 86.5%.

Ron Hochstein, president and CEO, commented: “Our third quarter results put Lundin Gold firmly on track to meet its 2023 production guidance. The increase in mill throughput partially offsets lower recoveries in the third quarter resulting in a decrease in production compared to that achieved during the same quarter last year. We continue to focus on improving recoveries through numerous initiatives and expect improvement in the coming quarters.”

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

In early trading Friday  October 13, shares of Lundin Gold gained $1.07 to $16.30.


Share this article

More Stories

Canadian helium developers establish national association to address growing demand for critical helium supply

12 hours ago Resource World

Mandalay Resources produces 19,601 oz gold in Q3 2023

16 hours ago Staff Writer

Tearlach Resources samples up to 0.62% lithium (LiO) at Georgina, Ontario

17 hours ago Staff Writer

West Red Lake posts Rowan drill results, Ontario

17 hours ago Staff Writer

Aton Resources drills 14.63 g/t gold over 12 metres at Abu Marawat, Egypt

17 hours ago Staff Writer

Mawson affiliate extends Sunday Creek gold footprint

17 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Canadian helium developers establish national association to address growing demand for critical helium supply

12 hours ago Resource World

Lundin Gold produces 112,212 ounces of gold in Q3 2023, shares up

16 hours ago Staff Writer

Mandalay Resources produces 19,601 oz gold in Q3 2023

16 hours ago Staff Writer

Tearlach Resources samples up to 0.62% lithium (LiO) at Georgina, Ontario

17 hours ago Staff Writer

West Red Lake posts Rowan drill results, Ontario

17 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.