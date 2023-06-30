Magna Mining drills 0.8% nickel over 96.5 metres at Crean Hill, Ontario

Share this article

Magna Mining Inc. [TSXV-NICU; OTCQB-MGMNF; FSEW-8YD] provided an update on the 2023 exploration program. This year to date, Magna has completed 17,618 metres of drilling, comprising 89 diamond drill holes, at the Crean Hill project, Ontario.

The company has also completed a surface UTEM 5 geophysical program and several borehole electromagnetic geophysical surveys at the company’s properties. Data from these geophysical surveys are currently being interpreted and could provide additional targets at depth and in the footwall of the known Crean Hill deposit.

Magna reported new assay results from the continuing 2023 diamond drilling program at Crean Hill. Highlights from the new assay results include the Main Zone (750 Level Pillar). MCR-23-052A returned 0.8% Ni, 1.3% Cu, 2.0 g/t Pt + Pd +Au over 96.5 metres, including 1.2% Ni, 2.5% Cu, 3.1 g/t Pt + Pd +Au over 15.6 metres.

At the 101 FW Zone, MCR-23-051 returned 1.1% Ni, 0.5% Cu, 0.5 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 13.6 metres; 2.5% Ni, 3.8% Cu, 7.1 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 1.3 metres; 2.9% Ni, 0.4% Cu, 1.2 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 2.0 metres; and 2.8% Ni, 8.7% Cu, 1.0 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 2.4 metres;.

MCR-23-054A returned 4.1% Ni, 0.4% Cu, 0.7 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 3.7 metres.

Dave King, SVP Technical Services stated, “Drilling results reported today continue to demonstrate the quality of the relatively shallow Mineral Resources remaining at Crean Hill. Drilling on the 101 FW Zone was designed within our advanced exploration target area, to further define grade continuity and facilitate detailed planning. Drillhole MCR-23-052A targeted a remnant pillar identified in the Main and Intermediate Zones, at the 750 ft level, and intersected 0.8% Ni, 1.3% Cu, 2.0 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 96.5 metres. The 750 level pillar is not well defined in the current Mineral Resources and wide mineralized intervals such as those intersected by MCR-23-052A in the Main Zone could add significant resources in the upper levels of the mine.”

The diamond drill program has fulfilled Magna’s exploration objectives so far in 2023. The objectives of the exploration program were to improve the geological understanding of the Crean Hill deposit, contribute towards potential resource expansion, and confirm grade continuity within several of the Crean Hill ore zones. Much of the 2023 program to date has been focused within the area currently being considered for advanced exploration and bulk sampling, including the near surface precious metal-rich 109 FW Zone, the high grade, nickel-rich 101 FW Zone, and the Intermediate Zone. Drilling for the remainder of 2023 will be focused on deeper footwall exploration, including geophysical platform drillholes.

Year to date, Magna drilled a total of 23,617 metres, comprising 17,618 metres at Crean Hill and 5,999 metres at Shakespeare. Magna’s previous guidance for exploration drilling in 2023 was 15,000 to 18,000 metres at Crean Hill and 3,000 to 5,000 metres at Shakespeare. The exploration program to date in 2023 has been successful in achieving more diamond drill metres than budgeted, while remaining within the estimated budgeted costs. This has been due to higher than estimated productivity and lower overall drilling costs. At present, there is still one diamond drill on site at Crean Hill and the Shakespeare diamond drill program has been completed for the year.

Magna also completed several geophysical surveys including borehole EM and surface UTEM 5 at both Crean Hill and Shakespeare, and an airborne ZTEM survey over the entire 180 km2 property package at Shakespeare. Data processing and interpretation from these surveys is underway and results will influence the exploration strategy and diamond drilling programs in 2024.

A provisional 2024 exploration budget has been authorized by the Board of Directors of Magna, which includes a total of 25,000 metres of diamond drilling that will be allocated between Crean Hill and Shakespeare. This 2024 drilling program will be funded by Magna’s current cash balance that was $18.5 million as of June 30, 2023.

CEO Jason Jessup added, “Given the current market conditions, we are fortunate to be completely funded for a robust exploration budget for 2024. I believe that our properties host some of the best exploration potential of any nickel junior in Canada and we have a team with the experience and track record to make new discoveries. I predict that 2024 will be an exciting year for exploration at Magna.”

