Magna Mining intersects more high-grade in footwall beneath Levack No. 3 Orebody, Ontario

Magna Mining Inc. [TSXV: NICU; OTCQX: MGMNF; FSE: 8YD] provided an update on exploration activities and assay results from the ongoing exploration at the Levack Mine, Ontario.

Highlights from the new assay results include: MLV-25-14A (Levack No.3 Footwall) 0.9% Cu, 1.6% Ni and 6.1 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 2.9 metres, including 2.6% Cu, 8.1% Ni, 17.8 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.6 metres.

MLV-25-10 (Levack Keel Zone) 25.1% Cu, 0.2% Ni, 4.5 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.3 metres. MLV-25-11 (Levack Keel Zone) 25.7% Cu, 0.3% Ni, 0.8 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.3 metres and 0.2% Cu, 0.1% Ni, 9.5 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 2.6 metres.

Dave King, SVP Exploration and Geoscience, stated, “We are excited to announce additional assay results from our ongoing diamond drilling program at Levack, including results from our initial deep footwall exploration hole beneath the No. 3 Orebody. Drillhole MLV-25-14A intersected Cu-Ni-PGE rich mineralization up to 2.6% Cu, 8.1% Ni, 17.8 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.6 metres within an under-explored structural trend between the No. 3 Orebody and the Morrison Deposit. This style of high-grade, Ni sulphide veins is similar to the mineralization encountered in the upper levels of the Morrison Deposit near the contact Ni-Cu zones, which transitioned to Cu-PGE rich veining at depth. I believe the Levack footwall environment has the potential to host additional significant footwall deposits and we are encouraged by the results of our initial exploration drilling. We are working to mobilize underground diamond drills at Levack to continue testing these priority footwall target areas more efficiently over the coming months.”

There are currently two surface diamond drills operating at Levack Mine, one completing near surface infill and metallurgical drillholes on the No. 1 and No. 2 zones, and a second drill exploring the footwall environment between the No. 3 Ni-Cu orebody and the Morrison Cu-Ni-PGE Deposit.

Today’s assay results include initial drill results from the Exploration Target Area located in the footwall environment between the No. 3 and Morrison deposits, along with additional drill results from the Keel Zone at Levack.

Based on existing drill data, geological and geophysical interpretations, Magna believes that the footwall environment at Levack remains prospective for new Cu-PGE discoveries. Magna has recently commenced exploration drilling for Cu-PGE systems in the footwall environment at Levack and has completed the initial drillhole, MLV-25-014A, confirming mineralization along an interpreted structural trend between the No. 3 Ni-Cu Orebody and the Morrison Cu-PGE-Ni Deposit.

Hole MLV-25-014A returned 1.7% Cu, 0.9% Ni and 3.3 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 2.4 metres, including 7.9% Cu, 0.9% Ni and 3.1 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.3 metres, and 0.9% Cu, 1.6% Ni and 6.1 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 2.9 metres, including 2.6% Cu, 8.1% Ni and 17.8 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.6 metres.

Mineralization was intersected approximately 100 metres down plunge of the No. 3 orebody towards the Morrison Deposit.

Drilling in the Keel zone continued to intersect narrow massive sulphide veins, including 25.1% Cu, 0.2% Ni, 4.5 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.3 metres in drillhole MLV-25-10 and 25.7% Cu, 0.3% Ni, 0.8 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.3 metres in drillhole MLV-25-11. These narrow massive sulphide intersections represent incremental expansions on the margins of the known Keel zone. In addition to the Keel Zone massive sulphide veins, some drillholes have intersected a second zone of lower sulphide, precious metal mineralization in the footwall of the main Keel Zone vein.

These include intersections up to 0.2% Cu, 0.1% Ni, 9.5 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 2.7 metres in drillhole MLV-25-11 and 0.8% Cu, 0.4% Ni, 7.4 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 3.0 metres in previously reported drillhole MLV-25-02A.

Magna Mining is a producing mining company with a portfolio of copper, nickel and PGM operating, exploration and development projects in the Sudbury Region of Ontario, Canada. The company’s primary assets are the producing McCreedy West copper mine and the past producing Levack, Podolsky, Shakespeare and Crean Hill mines.

