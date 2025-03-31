Majestic Gold posts 2025 Q1 financial and operational results

7 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Majestic Gold Corp. [TSXV: MJS; FSE: A0BK1D] reported its financial and operational results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The following financial results are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

First Quarter Highlight: Gold production was 8,230 ounces, a 3.6% increase over the 7,942 ounces produced for the FY2024 comparative quarter. Revenue was $19.5 million, a 25.2% increase over the $15.6 million in revenue for the FY2024 comparative quarter.

Gross profit from mining operations was $10.3 million, a 24.7% increase over the $8.3 million in gross profit for the FY2024 comparative quarter. Net income was $6.1 million, an 18.8% increase over the $5.1 million in net income for the FY2024 comparative quarter.

Cash flow from operating activities was $8.8 million, a $7.4 million increase over the $1.4 million for the FY2024 comparative quarter.

Strong financial position at March 31, 2025. The company had cash and cash equivalents of $107.6 million (FYE2024 – $100.7 million) and working capital of $58.4 million (FYE2024 – $86.3 million).

Adjusted EBITDA was $10.8 million, compared to $8.6 million for the same quarter in FY2024. For EBITDA computation details, refer to pages 18-20 of the MDA for this Non-IFRS financial measure.

Total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) were $992/oz and $1,195/oz, compared to $743/oz and $920/oz for the same quarter in FY2024.

Majestic Gold is a low-cost junior gold producer engaged in commercial gold production in eastern Shandong Province, China, with mining operations at its Songjiagou Gold Mines, its flagship project, and the Mujin Gold Project.


Share this article

More Stories

Goliath Resources Announces Bought Deal Private Placement of Charity Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of C$20,002,700

7 hours ago Resource World

Rio Grande Resources raises exploration funds

7 hours ago Staff Writer

LithiumBank updates Alberta lithium-brine estimate

7 hours ago Staff Writer

West Point Gold unveils $7 million bought deal financing

10 hours ago Staff Writer

New Study Could Unlock Vista Gold’s Mt Todd Projects’ Full Potential

1 day ago Resource World

Sterling Metals drills multiple zones of bornite at newly renamed Soo Copper Project, Ontario

1 day ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Goliath Resources Announces Bought Deal Private Placement of Charity Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of C$20,002,700

7 hours ago Resource World

Rio Grande Resources raises exploration funds

7 hours ago Staff Writer

Majestic Gold posts 2025 Q1 financial and operational results

7 hours ago Staff Writer

LithiumBank updates Alberta lithium-brine estimate

7 hours ago Staff Writer

West Point Gold unveils $7 million bought deal financing

10 hours ago Staff Writer
×