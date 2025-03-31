Majestic Gold posts 2025 Q1 financial and operational results
Majestic Gold Corp. [TSXV: MJS; FSE: A0BK1D] reported its financial and operational results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The following financial results are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
First Quarter Highlight: Gold production was 8,230 ounces, a 3.6% increase over the 7,942 ounces produced for the FY2024 comparative quarter. Revenue was $19.5 million, a 25.2% increase over the $15.6 million in revenue for the FY2024 comparative quarter.
Gross profit from mining operations was $10.3 million, a 24.7% increase over the $8.3 million in gross profit for the FY2024 comparative quarter. Net income was $6.1 million, an 18.8% increase over the $5.1 million in net income for the FY2024 comparative quarter.
Cash flow from operating activities was $8.8 million, a $7.4 million increase over the $1.4 million for the FY2024 comparative quarter.
Strong financial position at March 31, 2025. The company had cash and cash equivalents of $107.6 million (FYE2024 – $100.7 million) and working capital of $58.4 million (FYE2024 – $86.3 million).
Adjusted EBITDA was $10.8 million, compared to $8.6 million for the same quarter in FY2024. For EBITDA computation details, refer to pages 18-20 of the MDA for this Non-IFRS financial measure.
Total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) were $992/oz and $1,195/oz, compared to $743/oz and $920/oz for the same quarter in FY2024.
Majestic Gold is a low-cost junior gold producer engaged in commercial gold production in eastern Shandong Province, China, with mining operations at its Songjiagou Gold Mines, its flagship project, and the Mujin Gold Project.