Mako Mining drills 23.84 g/t gold and 12.1 g/t silver over 4.2m at Las Conchitas, Nicaragua

Share this article

Mako Mining Corp. [TSXV-MKO; OTCQX-MAKOF] reported additional exploration results from the ongoing reverse circulation (RC) drill program at Mako’s newest mining area, Las Conchitas, located immediately south of the company’s San Albino gold mine, Nicaragua.

Las Conchitas contains numerous mineralized structures over a 1,700-metre by 800-metre area, which has been subdivided into three primary areas: Las Conchitas North (LC-N), Las Conchitas Central (LC-C) and Las Conchitas South (LC-S). Each area features multiple subparallel, northeast-southwest striking and gently dipping mineralized veins.

The main objective of this drill campaign is to test for possible extensions of the high-grade mineralization trends beyond the limits of the company’s most recent mineral resource estimate (MRE) at the San Albino Project. The results reported in this release are from four principal veins within LC-S: El Limon, Mango, Bayacun and Las Dolores, and the Intermediate vein located within the LC-N area.

Drilling Highlights – El Limon: 23.84 g/t gold and 12.1 g/t silver over 6.0 metres – (4.2m Estimated True Width – ETW), including 124.20 g/t Au and 41.6 g/t Ag over 1.0m – (0.7m ETW).

Bayacun: 36.88 g/t Au and 53.2 g/t Ag over 4.0m – (4.0m ETW); 10.28 g/t Au and 42.1 g/t Ag over 3.0m – (3.0m ETW).

Las Dolores: 28.38 g/t Au and 13.6 g/t Ag over 2.0m – (2.0m ETW) and 30.85 g/t Au and 34.0 g/t Ag over 2.0m – (1.8m ETW).

Intermediate: 39.30 g/t Au and 66.0 g/t Ag over 1.0m – (0.7m ETW); 25.01 g/t Au and 76.2 g/t Ag over 2.0m – (1.3m ETW) and 10.37 g/t Au and 14.2 g/t Ag over 3.0 m – (2.3m ETW).

Akiba Leisman, CEO, stated, “these exceptional results across multiple zones at Las Conchitas are showing high-grade potential over hundreds of metres of strike. Now that the RC program has ramped up, averaging over 1,000 metres of drilling per week, we will be reporting results on a more frequent basis. In addition to testing the numerous zones at Las Conchitas, including LC-N, LC-C and LC-S, later this year, we will also be testing several regional exploration targets across our 188 km2 land package that have never been drilled before.”

Las Conchitas South: El Limon: Drilling in the southern portion of Las Conchitas (LC-S), together with prior results drilled since the MRE, supports the potential to expand the high-grade gold mineralization outside of the pits defined by the current MRE. Drilling results are highlighted by hole LC24-RC371, located in the El Limon zone, which intersected 23.84 g/t Au and 12.1 g/t Ag over 6m (4.2m ETW), including 124.20 g/t Au and 41.6 g/t Ag over 1m (0.7m ETW), at a vertical depth of 33m (see table below). This interval is located approximately 3.7m below the pit limit defined by the current MRE and is located approximately 47m up-dip of a previously announced drill hole, LC22-467 which intersected 37.02 g/t Au and 54.4 g/t Ag over 2.30m (2.0m ETW) at a vertical depth of 52m.

Las Conchitas South: Bayacun: The key objective of this year’s drill program at Bayacun is to verify structural continuity and demonstrate extensions of high-grade blocks within the current MRE. Drill hole LC24-RC476, which is the highest-grade x thickness interval reported in this press release, intersected 36.88 g/t Au and 53.2 g/t Ag over 4.00m (ETW) at 9.2m below surface. This hole confirms a 10m southwest strike extension of the high-grade mineralization previously encountered in drill hole LC20-220 which intersected 93.30 g/t Au and 61.4 g/t Ag over 0.9m (0.8m ETW).

Drill hole LC24-RC479 intersected 10.28 g/t Au and 42.1 g/t Ag over 3.00m (ETW), 33m below surface and confirmed high-grade mineralization 16m southwest along strike from drill hole LC24-RC476 described above.

Las Conchitas South – Las Dolores: The main objective of the 2024 drilling program at the Las Dolores area is to test for extensions of shallow, high-grade zones outside the current MRE limits. Drill holes LC24-RC436 intersected 28.38 g/t Au and 13.6 g/t Ag over 2.00m (ETW) at 9.8m below surface, and LC24-RC458 intersected 30.85 g/t Au and 34.0 g/t Ag over 2.00m (1.8m ETW) at 11.4m below surface.

Both drill holes mentioned above, intersected high-grade zones and confirm additional mineralized material outside the current MRE pit limits, and are located approximately 95m and 68m northeast of the pit defined by the current MRE.

Las Conchitas North: Intermediate: Drilling at the Intermediate zone, located within the LC-N area, is designed to test previously identified high-grade mineralization outside the current MRE pit limits.

LC24-RC500 intersected 39.30 g/t Au and 66.0 g/t Ag over 1.00m (0.7m ETW) at 53m below surface. This interval is 28.0m to the SW of a previously drilled high-grade interval in INT18-19, which intersected 16.65 g/t Au and 12.1 g/t Ag over 1.20m.

Drill hole LC24-RC505 intersected 25.01 g/t Au and 76.2 g/t Ag over 2.00m (1.3m ETW) at 28m below surface and was drilled to test the northeast strike extension of high-grade mineralization. Drill hole LC24-RC507 intersected 10.37 g/t Au and 14.2 g/t Ag over 3.00m (2.3m ETW) at 64m below surface, testing the dip extension of the same mineralized zone.

Mako Mining operates the high-grade San Albino gold mine in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua, which ranks as one of the highest-grade open pit gold mines globally.

Share this article