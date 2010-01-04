Mandalay drills 155 g/t gold over 0.8 metres at Bjorkdal, Sweden

Share this article

Mandalay Resources Corp. [MND-TSX; MNDJF-OTCQB; R7X-FSE] provided an update on the eastern extension drilling and significant intercepts from the North zone drilling program at its 100%-owned Bjorkdal operation in Sweden.

New drilling highlights at the North Zone include 155.0 g/t gold over 0.80 metres (Estimated True Width “ETW” 0.61 m); 183.0 g/t gold over 0.45 metres (ETW 0.34 m); and 64.8 g/t gold over 0.85 metres (ETW 0.55 m) in MU22-002.

The Extension Plunge Extension returned 14.7 g/t gold over 4.10 metres (ETW 3.48 m) in MU21-009; 27.3 g/t gold over 2.20 metres (ETW 1.61 m) in MU21-010; and 91.3 g/t gold over 0.30 metres (ETW 0.26 m) in MU21-012.

Note: Further Dominic Duffy, President and CEO of Mandalay, commented: “We are pleased to report progress on the Eastern Plunge extension program where infill drilling of the eastern section between the Central and Lake Zone plunge extensions has produced excellent results while bridging our knowledge in this new and exciting extension. We expect these results will increase our 2022 year-end Mineral Reserves.

“Furthermore, as the initial step-out phase of eastern extension drilling concludes, underground drilling resources will shift towards our North Zone program. An area north of Aurora in which east-west trending veining parallels the Aurora and surrounding veins. The latest round of drilling is ongoing and is aimed at infilling known veining and testing for the lateral and vertical extents. So far, the drilling supports the interpreted veining previously tested and suggest a concentration of veining approximately 450 metres north of Aurora where the best grades of the prospect have been recovered in MU22-002. Lateral extension drilling is not far progressed; however, there are indications that the trend could span 750 metres.”

During the first half of 2022 underground exploration at Bjorkdal has been focused on further defining the Eastern Plunge extension veining and investigating the breadth and grade of mineralization to the north of Aurora within the North Zone.

Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia (Costerfield gold-antimony mine) and Sweden (Bjorkdal gold mine), with projects in Chile and Canada under closure or development status. At Bjorkdal, the company will aim to increase production from the Aurora zone and other higher-grade areas in the coming years, in order to maximize profit margins from the mine.





