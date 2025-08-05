Mandalay Resources discovers new high-grade gold trend at Brunswick South, Costerfield gold-antimony mine, Australia

Share this article

Mandalay Resources Corp. [TSX: MND, OTCQB: MNDJF) reports exploration results from the Brunswick South extension, part of the operating Costerfield gold-antimony mine in Australia.

Highlights: Discovery sits just 300 m from active access drive along the Brunswick line.

All three drillholes hit high-grade veining: 76.6 g/t Au over 0.49 m (ETW 0.44 m) in BD387; 265.0 g/t Au and 0.7% Sb over 0.29 m (ETW 0.17 m) in BD388; and 52.3 g/t Au over 1.69 m (ETW 1.58 m) in BD391.

Intercepted veining over 175 metres strike length and 50 metres down dip. Extension drilling has commenced.

Frazer Bourchier, President and CEO of Mandalay, commented: “We are extremely excited about the new discovery at Brunswick South following on the heels of our success at True Blue. Brunswick South is within 300 metres of existing underground infrastructure, providing potential near-term mine life extension of Costerfield. The company will ramp up drilling from both surface and underground to advance this discovery rapidly. When added to the ongoing drilling at the True Blue discovery, Costerfield is delivering value to shareholders through the drill bit. Costerfield is expected to be a strong cash-flow generator for the combined Alkane–Mandalay following the anticipated closing of the merger of the two companies on August 5, 2025.”

Chris Davis, VP of Exploration and Operational Geology, commented: “The Brunswick deposit, mined in the 1990s and again in 2018, is hosted within a vertical fault that has been traced along a 2km strike length. Two domains of gold and antimony endowment have been identified so far along the fault. Our 2025 program targeted the depth extension of the southern domain, and extraordinarily, all three drillholes intersected high-grade gold across a 175-metre strike and 30-metre vertical extent.

“Given the impressive results and ease of access from existing infrastructure, this discovery is now being prioritized for further drilling in parallel with True Blue. As part of this work, we will also investigate constructing an underground drill platform that could accelerate our drilling program and definition of the deposit. With only high-grade results at this level, the veining remains largely open along strike and at depth with historic drilling above, we have launched an extension program to further evaluate the full potential of this emerging discovery.”

The Brunswick deposit is situated between the Cuffley and Youle deposits and has direct access and portal to the Brunswick Processing facility that concentrates all ore produced at Costerfield. The deposit was mined by means of an open pit in the mid-1990s and underground mining commenced from 2018 under Mandalay. Current mining activity at Brunswick is primarily focused on a high-grade zone with limited vertical extent known as the K-R Panel, just below the historically mined block, separated by a flat-lying fault that has offset the lode laterally by several meters.

The Brunswick vein is remarkably linear in the context of the field. Mineralization has been drill-tested over a length of 2,000 metres near surface with negligible offsets. The vein (where mined) occupies the hinge of an open north-south striking anticline and typically contains a greater proportion of stibnite to quartz than most other Costerfield veins. The vein is intersected and sometimes offset laterally by flat-lying faults that follow, or are at a low angle to, the flat or gently west-dipping bedding of the host Costerfield siltstone. As these faults pass over the axis of the Brunswick anticline, they tend to bifurcate and flatten to horizontal, creating sliced stacks with progressive downward western offest – occasionally creating bonanza-grade ore shoots and localized blowouts. Additionally, steep north-east trending shears create grade pods where found intersecting the vein, without causing significant lode offset.

At Brunswick South, near-surface historical drilling highlights a second panel of enrichment, separated from the Brunswick Main panel by a grade-controlling north-east shear set. Reinterpretation of the previously drilled deepest low-grade intercepts suggested that interference from flat-lying faulting was highly likely given the ambiguous nature of the broken material recovered. Due to the assessment a two-hole drill testing program was designed to investigate the untested continuation below.

BD387 intersected the Brunswick vein approximately 270m south of the limit of existing development on the Brunswick Main lode. The vein intersected graded 76.6 g/t gold over 0.49 metres downhole, consisting of healed quartz breccia containing visible gold. BD388 passed through the vein 175 metres south of BD387, and found higher grade mineralization at 265 g/t gold and 0.7% antimony over 0.29 metres downhole. Clusters of fine visible gold are evenly spread throughout the quartz in this intercept, and stibnite is present as a late-stage vein infill phase. A third hole (BD391) was directed between and approximately 30m down-dip of the two prior intercepts and also intercepted high-grade gold mineralization, 52.3g/t gold over 1.69 metres downhole.

The new intercepts are situated within the hinge of an open syncline; a slightly different structural setting to both the Brunswick Main lode (which occupies an anticlinal hinge) and the already defined mineralized panel above the newly targeted zone which does not appear to be associated with a well-defined fold hinge.

These encouraging intercepts are of immediate operational importance to the Costerfield mine, situated just 320 metres west of the Brunswick access drive. A high-grade resource in this location will be quick and cost-effective to access. Significant prospectivity surrounds these exciting new intercepts, not only along the so-far untested strike and down dip extents but also upwards into the existing Brunswick South resource, where drilling is relatively sparse and targeted infill may build considerable upside in steeply plunging high-grade pods as seen in the Brunswick Main deposit.

Follow-up drilling has commenced and will investigate both strike and down-dip extension to the new high-grade area, and also further define the up-dip link with the near-surface veining. This program will be undertaken from underground by one of the three drill rigs currently focused on near mine expansion, and by an additional surface rig due to arrive in August 2025.

