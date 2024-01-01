Manganese X Energy Corp. Receives Positive Ore Sorting Study Results in Preparation for Pre-Feasibility Study

Share this article

Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (TRADEGATE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) (the “Company” or “Manganese X”) is pleased to announce positive results from ABH Engineering Inc.‘s preliminary phase 1 ore sorting study conducted on sample material extracted from the Company’s Battery Hill manganese deposit near Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada.

The study was conducted in preparation for the Company’s Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) destined to start in the second quarter of 2025. Based on the favourable preliminary results from Phase 1, a more extensive Phase 2 Study is currently underway in concert with the Company’s Battery Hill PFS.

CEO Martin Kepman said, “We believe that these results are very promising and as a result, we are undertaking more intensive tests in Phase 2 so as to prove the economic potential of the sorting technology being used.”

Kepman further explained, “Through the sorting process, the ore is preconcentrated by rejecting waste material from the economically valuable ore prior to further processing. The benefits of effective ore sorting technology can be numerous”.

The potential benefits include improved project NPV and IRR, reduced energy and water consumption, expansion of resource by cut-off grade reduction, a potential increase in mine life, an increase in total metal production, a reduction in capital expenditures and, decreased tailings storage and associated risk.

Brent Hilcher VP of Mineral Processing at ABH Engineering stated, “The Manganese X results are extremely promising. Two different technologies have been shown to be able to very effectively sort high grade rocks from waste rocks. In the detailed testing, the work showed the sensor and predictive algorithms make very few mistakes, indicating this will be a sorting application with well above average efficiency.”

The initial ore sorting study results demonstrated over 95 per cent effectiveness in sorting valuable rocks from waste. The test program used a sample set grading 7.7% Mn. The two sorting technologies evaluated produced product grades of 12.9% Mn and 12% Mn with reject grades of 1.4%Mn and 1.2% respectively.

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X’s mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and US to commercialize EV compliant high purity manganese, potentially supplying the North American supply chain. The Company intends on supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost.

For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

