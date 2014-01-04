Manganese X Energy drills 12.8% MnO over 84 metres at Battery Hill, New Brunswick

Share this article

Manganese X Energy Corp. [MN-TSXV; MNXXF-OTC; 9SC2-FSE] reported initial results from its recently completed prefeasibility diamond drilling program at the 100%-owned Battery Hill manganese project located near Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada. The program consisted of infill and expansion drilling designed to upgrade existing inferred resources to the measured and indicated categories in support of the project’s coming prefeasibility study (PFS).

Assays have been received from 10 holes of the 35-hole program, drilled on the Moody Hill and Sharpe Farm sectors of the Battery Hill manganese deposit. Once all results have been received, an updated NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate will be completed.

Highlights included 84 metres of 12.8% MnO starting at surface, including 78 metres of 13% MnO, in SF22-66; 75.4 metres of 11.2% MnO starting at 8 metres, including 71.4 metres of 11.4% MnO, in SF22-65; 57.8 metres of 14.6% MnO starting from 4.2 metres, including 31.8 metres of 19% MnO, in SF22-63; 56.5 metres of 12.28% MnO starting at 5.5 metres, including 40.8 metres of 15.7% MnO, in SF22-64; 26 metres of 13.3% MnO starting at 69 metres in hole SF22-59; and 20 metres of 14.7% MnO starting at 92 metres in hole SF22-60.

Martin Kepman, CEO, commented: “We are very pleased with the progress made on our Battery Hill prefeasibility drilling program, having just completed 35 infill drill holes measuring 4,690 metres, especially given the harsh winter conditions. Today, we are reporting on our first 10 drill holes and are very satisfied with the strong results. The remainder of the infill drill holes are currently at the laboratory for analysis.”

He continued: “It’s important to note that the PFS is key to the decision making and forward planning of the mine permitting process, as well as the de-risking and advancement of our Battery Hill project. A major part of preparing for the PFS is our current drill program, as well as the environmental, community and geotechnical studies, which will commence in the spring.”

Kepman also stated: “In addition, our pilot plant project at Kemetco Research Inc., located in Richmond, B.C., is proceeding well. We anticipate that we will be able to send out high-purity [electric-vehicle]-compliant manganese sulphate monohydrate products to interested parties from the EV battery sector in the coming weeks to initiate the validation process. More information to follow.”

The company is methodically fulfilling its mission to become the first publicly traded mining company in Canada and the United States to commercialize high-purity electric-vehicle-compliant manganese.

Holes SF22-63 to 65 were vertical holes, drilled at a low angle to the strata, and provided material for testing in the continuing pilot plant testing at Kemetco Research, in Richmond, B.C. Holes SF22-59 to 62, and SF22-67, were drilled at 45 degrees and have an estimated true thickness of 80 to 85% of reported values.

Manganese X’s mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, with the intent of supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion-battery and other alternative energy industries. The company is the only public actively traded manganese company in Canada and the U.S. striving forward toward commercialization of a manganese deposit, as well as potentially becoming a North American supply chain supplier.

Subsidiary Disruptive Battery Corp.’s mission is to develop an HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) air purification delivery system for cleaner and healthier air, aiming to mitigate COVID-19 and other contaminants on surfaces and in the air.

