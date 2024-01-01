Manganese X Energy posts positive test results from US Battery Innovator C4V

Share this article

Manganese X Energy Corp. [TSXV: MN; FSE: 9SC; TRADEGATE: 9SC; OTCQB: MNXXF] reported positive preliminary test results from Phase 2 testing of its high-purity, battery-grade manganese material as part of a three-phase supply chain qualification program with U.S. Battery innovator company Charge CCCV (C4V).

Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X, commented, “We are encouraged with the progress C4V is making in validating the performance of our high-purity, battery-grade manganese material. These test samples were produced from the company’s Battery Hill project in Woodstock, New Brunswick, which is recognized as one of the largest manganese carbonate deposits in Canada and the U.S. We’re making strides, progressing through C4V’s multi-phased validation process consisting of three phases, bringing us closer to securing a binding offtake deal for our Battery Hill project.”

This strategic collaboration aligns with Manganese X’s broader objective to become a key domestic supplier of critical materials for North America’s growing electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage markets.

Phase 2 of C4V’s Digital DNA Supply Chain Qualification Program involves comprehensive testing to evaluate the long-term performance (long-cycle performance) and durability of Manganese X’s high-purity, battery-grade material. This phase focuses on single-layer pouch cells, which are representative of commercial EV battery designs, and aims to assess key indicators such as energy retention and overall stability over time.

According to C4V, so far, the cells have shown encouraging stability, maintaining performance through up to 700 charge cycles—an early sign of strong long-term potential. Testing will continue until the cells reach 80% capacity retention. The testing is currently nearing its midpoint.

A full technical report is expected once the cells complete between 1,500 and 2,000 charge cycles.

The strong results from Phase 1 and continued positive performance in Phase 2 reinforces Manganese X’s confidence in the potential of its high-purity manganese product’s use in next-generation EV batteries.

Charge CCCV (C4V) is a lithium-ion battery technology company specializing in battery performance optimization and gigafactory design. Based in Binghamton, New York, C4V collaborates with industry-leading raw material and equipment suppliers to bring to market fully optimized batteries with key economic advantages, providing best-in-class performance for various applications.

Manganese X’s mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and US to commercialize EV compliant high purity manganese, potentially supplying the North American supply chain.

The company intends on supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive.

Share this article