Manning Ventures mobilizes crew for drill program at Copper Hill Project, Nevada

Manning Ventures Inc. [CSE: MANN; Frankfurt: 1H5] reported that crew and equipment have begun mobilization, and that it has commenced preparation work for the upcoming exploration program at the Copper Hill Project, located along the prolific Walker Lane Trend, western Nevada, USA.

Drill pad construction is underway for three targets located in the Northern Zone. These first three drill targets (PDH-1, PDH-2 and PDH-3) are designed to address strong geochemistry, favorable structural zones while presenting logistical efficiency. The drill rig is on site and drilling is scheduled to commence Monday, December 2.

This phase one drill program will consist of up to nine Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes totalling approximately 2,500 metres. Drilling will test for skarn mineralization on the contact between the limestone and the intrusive for the Northern and the Southern Zones. The two zones outline target areas that returned significant copper values (0.5 to >1.0% copper) in intense skarn alteration. The Copper Hill Project is comprised of 108 unpatented lode mining claims that cover 2,215 acres (896.3 Ha).

Mineralization Controls: The mapping and compilation of all exploration data at Copper Hill outlines an untested, highly prospective, copper/gold bearing skarn target. Potential may exist for a porphyry type copper deposit to be found deep beneath Copper Mountain or beneath the covered southeast intrusive. Additionally, porphyry-related veins and local chloritic and sericitic alteration is found along these northwest trends.

Two exploration corridors termed the Northern Zone and the Southern Zone outline areas with over 1,500 metres (>5,000 feet) of strike length which host significant, intense skarn alteration and elevated copper values (0.5 to >1.0% copper).

The most significant features on the west-northwest trends are the Northern Zone that correlates with northern copper in soils anomaly, aligns with garnetite, copper-bearing zones and aligns with larger dikes of diorite.

The Southern Zone is adjacent to deepest historic mineralization and proximal to historic shallow, near surface mines (limestone host in historic mine area is likely very thin and gets wider and thicker moving to southeast); aligns with gravity trend indicating Limestone/intrusive contact connecting southeast to “SE” buried intrusive.

The Northern end of southern zone is associated with high-grade surface sampling and historic mining of garnetite and massive magnetite skarn zones. Correlates with southern high copper in soils anomaly.

Located within the prolific Walker Lane trend in southern Nevada, Copper Hill is situated one of the premier jurisdictions for precious metals mining in the world. Historic endowment within Walker Lane includes 50Moz Au, 700Moz Ag, and 4Mt Cu. Copper Hill hosts copper-gold-molybdenum mineralization in both porphyry and skarn styled deposits in Mineral County, Nevada.

The Project is centred on a Jurassic Age quartz monzonite porphyry intruding Triassic age Luning Limestone. The claims are located 33 miles east of the Yerington Copper District which hosts the Yerington Copper Mine (Anaconda 1952-1978), Ann Mason Deposit, Bear Deposit, MacArthur Deposit, and the Pumpkin Hollow Mine.

Historically at Copper Hill, reported high-grade copper was mined from underground shafts from skarn and porphyry-copper styled mineralization at the Copper Mountain Mine. Between 1914 to 1926 mining from the “Copper Mountain Mine” produced an estimated 1,000,000 pounds of copper from shallow underground workings. Historic reporting from the period of production describes ore zones of contact skarn- type and porphyry-type mineralization with shipping grades ranging from 3.5 to 11.0% copper.

The Copper Hill mineralizing system forms a topographic high surrounded and partially covered by younger volcanic rocks. Mineralization identified at Copper Hill are bornite, chalcocite, chalcopyrite, chrysocolla, copper-native, covellite, cuprite, gold, malachite, molybdenite, silver, sphalerite (rare), and tetrahedrite.

The Copper Mountain area was explored between 1959 to 1979 by Idaho Minning Corp. and Walker-Martel who conducted ground geophysics, underground mapping, prospecting and reported 6,000 feet of Rotary drilling. Since that time ground magnetics were conducted in 2007.

Rock sampling collected at this time returned values from select samples of 7.2% and 12.7% copper and 1.06 g/t gold and 1.19 g/t gold respectively.

Manning’s project portfolio is focused on copper in Nevada, lithium/copper in Ontario and Quebec, and multiple iron ore projects in Quebec.

